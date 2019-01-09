Leading Brexit campaigner and British government minister Michael Gove has compared MPs waiting for something better than Theresa May's Brexit deal to "mid-50s swingers waiting for Scarlett Johansson to turn up".

Leading Brexit campaigner and British government minister Michael Gove has compared MPs waiting for something better than Theresa May's Brexit deal to "mid-50s swingers waiting for Scarlett Johansson to turn up".

Gove warns Cabinet 'not to act like swingers waiting for Johansson'

The comparison was reportedly made by Mr Gove at a meeting of Theresa May's Cabinet yesterday.

It prompted a few quips in the same spirit from colleagues. "They're waiting for Scarlett... on a unicorn," Justice Secretary David Gauke volunteered. "Or Pierce Brosnan," minister Amber Rudd added.

Downing Street refused to deny that Mr Gove had made such a quip.

The Cabinet's exchange came amid a wider discussion about Mrs May's deal and plans for a no-deal exit. Ms Rudd warned colleagues that history would "take a dim view of a Cabinet that presses ahead with a no-deal".

This comes after Business Minister Richard Harrington warned on Monday night that he would "definitely" resign to stop a no-deal.

Actress Scarlett Johansson

He also suggested on BBC's 'Newsnight' programme that others would join him.

Meanwhile, MPs have fired a warning shot across the government's bows as they backed an amendment intended to limit ministers' tax-raising powers in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The Commons voted by 303 to 296 - a majority of seven - in favour of the cross-party amendment to the Finance Bill, tabled by senior Labour MP Yvette Cooper and Conservative former Cabinet minister Nicky Morgan.

Irish Independent