Saturday 5 January 2019

Girl (13) arrested at pro-Brexit 'yellow vests' demonstration

An anti-Brexit sticker is pictured on Westminster Bridge in central London. Photo: AFP/Getty Images
Sam Blewett

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer at a "yellow vests" protest in support of Brexit.

The teenager was among four arrested as demonstrators took to London's Westminster Bridge on Saturday.

Protesters donned yellow hi-vis jackets, emulating the "gilets jaunes" demonstrations that originated in France.

Scotland Yard said: "Four arrests have been made following protests on Westminster Bridge, SW1 at approximately 11am today.

"Three men arrested on suspicion of public order offences. A 13-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of assault on police. Inquiries continue."

Demonstrators were seen burning an EU flag while chanting: "Stick your flag with stars on up your arse."

Others sang: "We want Brexit. When do we want it? Now."

Smoke bombs were also seen strewn across Westminster.

Press Association

