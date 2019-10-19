'Get Brexit done and let the country move on' - Johnson tells MPs after they vote for deal delay

The British parliament voted 322 to 306 in favour of an amendment put forward by Oliver Letwin, a former Conservative cabinet minister.

According to legislation passed earlier, the vote means Johnson is obliged to write to the European Union seeking a delay beyond Britain's scheduled departure date of Oct. 31.

He wrote to MPs this evening, saying: "I will not negotiate a delay with the European Union, I will tell the EU what I have told the British public for my 88 days as Prime Minister: further delay is not a solution."

He added: "It is quite possible that our friends in the European Union will reject parliament's request for further delay (or not take a decision quickly).

"In these circumstances, I hope colleagues on all sides of the House will - faced with a choice of our new deal or no deal - support this new deal."

Johnson confirmed during a call with European Council President Donald Tusk that a Brexit extension request would be sent on Saturday, an EU official said.

"Tusk will on that basis start consulting EU leaders on how to react. This may take a few days," the official added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement in the House of Commons, Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

This comes after a defiant Johnson said he would not negotiate a further delay to Britain's departure from the European Union after MPs voted on Saturday to postpone a vote on his Brexit deal.

But Johnson has repeatedly vowed he will not do this and on Saturday he stuck to that line.

"I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so," Johnson told the House of Commons.

"I will tell our friends and colleagues in the EU exactly what I have told everyone else in the last 88 days that I have served as prime minister: that further delay would be bad for this country, bad for the European Union and bad for democracy."

Ireland's position remains that granting an extension to Brexit is preferable to Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal but there is no guarantee that view is shared throughout the bloc, Tanaise Simon Coveney has said.

"The Irish government position has always been that an extension is preferable to a no deal and I don't think that will change but this has to be a decision that is a collective decision by the European Council," Coveney told RTE on Saturday.

"Any one prime minister can prevent that and I think the EU wants to see certainty and an end to endless negotiation and speculation so I think a request for an extension is not straightforward."

Letwin's amendment proposed that a decision on whether to back a Brexit deal be deferred until all the legislation needed to implement it has been passed through parliament.

Even though Johnson believes this can be achieved by Oct. 31, others think it would need a short 'technical' delay in Britain's departure from the EU.

A law passed by Johnson's opponents obliges him to ask the EU for a Brexit delay until Jan. 31, 2020 if he could not secure approval for his deal by the end of Saturday.

"My aim is to ensure that Boris’s deal succeeds," Letwin said earlier. But he wanted "an insurance policy which prevents the UK from crashing out on 31 October by mistake if something goes wrong during the passage of the implementing legislation".

Three years after Britain voted 52-48 per cent to leave the European project, Johnson struck a divorce deal with the bloc in Brussels on Thursday.

Boris Johnson's letter to MPs in full:

Dear Colleague

I wrote to you on Friday to outline why our new deal allows this country to take back control, get Brexit done and let the country move on.

I have made clear that I do not want more delay. European leaders have made clear they do not want more delay. It is to my great regret that today the House has voted for more delay.

The public want us to get Brexit done so the country can move on. The best thing for the United Kingdom and the European Union is for us to leave with this new deal on October 31.

I will not negotiate a delay with the European Union. I will tell the EU what I have told the British public for my 88 days as Prime Minister: further delay is not a solution.

That is why next week this Government will introduce the legislation needed for us to leave the European Union with our great new deal on October 31.

It is quite possible that our friends in the European Union will reject Parliament's request for further delay (or not take a decision quickly). In these circumstances, I hope colleagues on all sides of the House will - faced with a choice of our new deal or no deal - support this new deal.

Colleagues, more than three years after the British people voted to leave the European Union, they expect us to finally deliver on our promises. They expect us to get Brexit done, so we can all move on and focus on the people's priorities.

I will continue to do all I can to get Brexit done on October 31 so the country can move on - and I hope I can count on your support in doing so.

Yours sincerely

Boris Johnson

Reuters