Gauging impact of Brexit on beef prices ‘is crystal-ball gazing’, says industry chief

Attempting to gauge the impact of Brexit on beef prices next January “is crystal-ball gazing”, the chairman of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has said.

Philip Carroll was asked at the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee about Brexit-proofing measures being taken by meat processors to protect prices paid to farmers as the end of the transition period approaches – so far, without a deal.

“I don’t think anybody is in any doubt that the meat sector is by far the most exposed sector in terms of a no-deal Brexit and it is exposed in any event because of Brexit,” he said.

“If we are dealing with a no-deal Brexit the fundamental problem we face is a tariff wall – and the tariff wall is absolutely massive and substantial.

“At this point in time we have no line of sight on what that is likely to be. We know that the UK produced a tariff schedule last year and produced a further tariff schedule this year – which is even more acute and more damaging.

“Those tariffs are highest in the meat sector, and so to suggest that we might give some indication of what might happen in the market place on January 1 would be crystal- ball gazing without knowing what the circumstances of that market are going to be,” he said.

Read More

Read More

The MII chief – who was speaking as part of a briefing on Brexit and its impact on the agri-food sector – emphasised the economic importance of the UK market to the beef sector.

“The UK market is our biggest market – by far – to any other market in the world and the reason is because it’s close and because it pays the best prices in the market and it has a significant demand at retail level and foodservice level. They are the facts.

“The volume of what goes into that market is in the region of 47-49pc of total volume, and total value of exports in any given year is worth up to €1.8bn in value.

“Going beyond that, the largest proportion of our products are going into the continental market – about 44pc – to bigger consumer countries France, Germany, Italy and some of the Nordic countries.

“Then internationally you’re really looking to the Chinese market which is closed at the moment – so we have a number of different issues converging here.”

Mr Carroll said the meat processing companies are “as Brexit-prepared as they can be” 23 days out from the UK’s exit on December 31.

However, he said the sector cannot be prepared for a no-deal Brexit.

Online Editors