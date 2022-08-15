Fuel costs drive imports rise in June but exports surge by €3bn - CSO data

The main Brexit impacts included greater difficulty acquiring materials or products from suppliers in the UK and difficulty transporting goods produced in the UK

Irish goods exports rose by €2.8bn year on year in June, to €17.5bn, with industrial goods accounting for 92pc of the total.

Agricultural goods made up 6pc, the Central Statistics Office said Monday.

Imports rose by the same amount to €12.7bn, driven by purchases of chemicals and fuels. Fuel imports doubled in value to just over €1bn in the month of June, compared with June 2021.

Goods imports from Britain are continuing to recover post-Brexit, though much of the increase in value is also due to rising fuel prices.

Imports from England, Scotland and Wales were up by 54pc to €2.2bn in June, compared to June 2021.

The value of mineral fuel imports from Britain almost doubled to €488m in June, from €259m in June 2021.

It more than tripled from just over €1bn in the first six months of 2021 to €3.5bn in January to June 2022.

Overall goods imports from Britain were up 72pc to €11.4bn in the six months to June, compared to the first six months of 2021.

The EU-UK trade deal came into force in January 2021.

Brexit has led to a continued rise in cross-border trade on the island of Ireland, the CSO figures show.

Imports from Northern Ireland were up 21pc to €2.4bn in the first six months of this year, compared to the same time period of 2021.

Irish goods exports to Northern Ireland were up 38pc to €2.4bn in the same period.

Irish exports to Britain in the first half of this year reached €8.8bn, up 33pc compared to the same period in 2021.

Exports to Britain were up 38pc to €1.9bn in June, compared to June 2021, with chemicals sales leading the surge.

British imports made up 17pc of total goods imports in June, the largest single source.

The EU made up the largest share, at 29pc, while the US came in at 14pc. Northern Irish imports made up 3pc of the total.

The US is Ireland’s largest single source of exports, making up 29pc of the total, though the majority (35pc) went to EU countries in June. Britain made up 11pc of the total and Northern Ireland’s share stood at 3pc.