Fuel costs drive import boost in June as exports see €3bn surge - CSO data

The main Brexit impacts included greater difficulty acquiring materials or products from suppliers in the UK and difficulty transporting goods produced in the UK

Goods imports and exports were up around 30pc in the first six months of this year, compared to the same time in 2021.

Fuel costs - particularly from Britain - and a surge in Chinese chemicals purchases drove a ramp-up in the value of Irish imports.

Chemicals sales to the EU and US led the export boost.

Last year saw Irish goods exports reach a record €165bn on the back of strong pharma and IT sales.

“At a high level the trading environment looks good,” said Carol Lynch, a partner in advisory firm BDO’s customs and trade division. “Trade is increasing on the Covid levels of last year.”

Overall imports were up €2.8bn in June, compared to June 2021.

But inflation “has accounted for a significant proportion of the increase of value of goods imported from the UK” according to Ms Lynch.

Imports from Britain – England, Scotland and Wales – are also recovering post-Brexit, up 54pc to €2.2bn in June.

But the value of fuel imports from Britain almost doubled in June, year on year, and tripled in the first half of this year, compared to the same time in 2021.

British imports made up 17pc of total Irish goods imports in June, the largest single source of imports in the month. The EU was the largest, at 29pc, while the US came in at 14pc. Northern Irish imports made up 3pc of the total.

Irish exports also rose €2.8bn in June, compared to June 2021.

The US was Ireland’s largest single source of exports in the month, making up 29pc of the total, though the majority (35pc) went to EU countries. Britain made up 11pc and Northern Ireland’s share was 3pc.

The post-Brexit bounce in cross-border trade is still playing out, with exports to Northern Ireland up 38pc in the first six months of the year, compared to 2021, and imports up 21pc, to around €2.4bn each - albeit from a low level last year.

The EU-UK trade deal came into effect on January 1 2021, introducing controls on goods coming into Ireland from Britain, while goods going the other way or trading across the border with Northern Ireland faced far fewer restrictions.

Firms that export across the Irish border are twice as likely to see rapid to moderate expansion as those that don’t, a survey from InterTradeIreland has found.

The second quarter business monitor found that 78pc of firms that trade across the border describe themselves as profitable, compared to 51pc that sell in only one country.

It also found that Brexit and the pandemic have dropped in importance for firms trading cross-border, while most (46pc) now cite difficulties hiring as their major challenge.