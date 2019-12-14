Friday's market folly a flurry of hype and hope

YESTERDAY'S massive swings on the markets are a reminder - if it was needed - that financiers and investors are at least as likely as everyone else to get caught in their own hype.

Billions of notional euro were being added hourly to the valuations of Irish firms, especially the likes of Bank of Ireland and Ryanair, that do a lot of their business in the UK. By lunchtime, not quite as many billions of notional value was being subtracted from the same valuations.

The same thing was happening with UK shares, German exporter shares and French banks.

Thursday's resounding Conservative win was seen as a catalyst for a new certainty in Britain and a definitive break with three-and-a-half years of deadlock. Boris Johnson's win does give him a mandate to negotiate Brexit and the majority to execute it.

