Former PSNI chief warns: 'Dissident republicans will exploit hard border... it would worry me greatly'

The former chief constable of the PSNI said there is no way to avoid the return of security patrols if there is a no-deal Brexit.

Sir Hugh Orde, Northern Ireland’s former Chief Constable, warned of the consequences of a hard border.

He also accused politicians of having their heads "stuck in the mud and hoping it will all go away" when it comes to the security threat surrounding the Irish border issue.

Speaking to RTE's This Week programme, Sir Hugh said there would be "huge consequences" if a hard border returned, adding that security officers would be targeted.

"History tells us that, by definition, they are targets, as soon as you have a fixed point, and we have to think of this particular issue in the context of the politics, to recreate a hard border would be of huge significance in security terms," he added.

"By definition it would be foreseeable that they would be those at risk and would be targeted.

"The moment you see anything that starts to create the perception of a very hard distinction between north and south, it creates a catalyst that allows people to exploit that position and certainly dissident republicans would be in that category."

He said it would not be possible to monitor the border with only cameras and technology.

"There is nowhere to my knowledge in the world where a purely technological solution to an issue of a border has been achieved or is likely to be achieved," he said.

"You can do a certain amount with technology but you still need an element of policing to deal with determined criminals and people who take advantage of a privileged status, so there would have to be some form of physical customs presence and there are huge consequences to that in context of Northern Ireland and (the) Republic.

"In my judgment you would have to see some form of physical barrier like exists in many parts of the world where international borders are routine part of everyday policing of different countries."

Asked if dissidents would view a hard border as an opportunity for them to mount further attacks he said:

"Worryingly we saw a car bomb only last week in Derry and that is a statement that things are going to get more difficult not less. A hard border, if I was the chief of Northern Ireland's police force, would worry me greatly".

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has ruled out any movement on the backstop in a rare interview with the British media.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that the backstop was already a compromise built around UK red lines and said Ireland “will insist on the United Kingdom keeping its word”.

“Ireland has the same position as the EU when we say that the backstop as part of the Withdrawal Agreement is part of a balanced packaged that is not going to change,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

Mr Coveney suggested that the route out of the current deadlock is to alter the political declaration on the future relationship between the EU and the UK, saying it was the package of the two that had been rejected in Westminster.

“It’s the balance of the two of those things that I think we need to be looking at now,” he said.

Echoing arguments laid out by the Taoiseach during his week in Davos, Mr Coveney attempted to put the onus to find a breakthrough on opponents to the backstop.

“Nobody yet that argues against that insurance mechanism… nobody has come up with a pragmatic, sensible and legally sound way of avoiding border infrastructure re-emerging between the two jurisdictions re-emerging on the island of Ireland”.

In the absence of a deal an arrangement would need to be struck between the EU, the UK and Ireland to avoid a border which would not be “easy”, he said.

“There is no magic solution here for this problem. If there was it would have emerged by now and that is why Ireland will insist on the United Kingdom keeping its word both to Ireland and the EU and to people in Northern Ireland in terms of protecting a fragile but hugely valuable peace process,” he said.

Pressed on comments made by Mr Varadkar in Davos about the return of troops to the border Mr Coveney did not answer when asked what uniform those troops would be wearing.

In the wake of those comments the Taoiseach’s aides were forced to clarify that he was not referring to Irish personnel.

Speaking on the Marr show, Health Secretary Matt Hancock denied Mr Coveney's comments meant Theresa May's Brexit deal was "dead in the water".

"Not at all," said Mr Hancock. "That's a negotiating position the Irish are taking, but I think it's also extremely clear from that interview and the tone... is that Ireland doesn't want to have a no-deal Brexit.

"The whole purpose of the backstop is to avoid a hard border, which risks being a consequence of a no-deal Brexit.

"The idea the EU and the Irish Government would drive this process to a no-deal exit in order to try to achieve something which is intended to avoid no-deal Brexit, that is not going to happen."

With additional reporting from the Press Association

