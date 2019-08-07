Former Bosnia negotiator warned Taoiseach of backstop problems

The EU's former negotiator in the war in Bosnia warned Taoiseach Leo Varadkar about the Brexit backstop, it has emerged.

Lord David Owen wrote to Mr Varadkar saying the backstop, designed to avoid a hard Border in Ireland, could represent a "basic contradiction" in the Brexit deal between Theresa May and the EU.

He added that it is "at the core of the dispute between our countries".

Boris Johnson is now demanding that the backstop be scrapped, but this has been met with refusal by the EU and Ireland.

The intervention by Mr Owen, who was the EU's negotiator in the Balkans from 1992-1995, came after the March 31 deadline for Brexit was missed.

The former UK foreign secretary, who supported the Leave campaign during the Brexit referendum, said he believed the EU was "dysfunctional" and becoming a 'United States of Europe'.

His letter to Mr Varadkar was released under Freedom of Information laws.

He wrote: "I wish to urge you to carefully consider a possible basic contradiction within the EU-UK Withdrawal Treaty which has so far prevented a majority of British MPs approving it in its present form."

The letter says UK attorney general Geoffrey Cox had determined that the terms of the agreement "could prevent the UK from ever leaving the Irish backstop".

Mr Owen adds: "As a politician I am sure you can understand that this basic contradiction is now at the core of the dispute between our countries.

"Unless this potential basic legal contradiction is grappled with at the highest political level it is hard to see the Withdrawal Treaty being agreed."

Mr Owen suggested the European Court of Justice could consider the issue of the backstop.

He added that he was sending the letter to all EU heads of government, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

