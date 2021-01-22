Food ‘dumped’ due to Brexit red tape at borders

SOME food has been dumped due to Brexit red tape at borders, an Oireachtas Committee heard this afternoon.

The president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IHRA) Eugene Drennan has called for independent oversight of a review of border systems and checks.

Speaking at a Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks, Mr Drennan said that the paperwork required by hauliers at the beginning caused some trucks to be turned away, hence food expiring and having to be dumped.

“A lot of the product that comes through agriculture is repetitive. It’s the same product tomorrow as today,” said Mr Drennan.

“The declarations at the start have caused food to be dumped.

“It was turned back and sent abroad and the timeline has been missed, and food has been dumped. Now that goes to the core of Irish people, back to the Famine – we don’t want food dumped. And it's a short lifetime, or just in time.”

He also said that as hauliers arrive into Irish ports, drivers in trucks are “kept prisoners” in their vehicles while they await declarations and approval for as long as three or four days.

“And then they wait in no man’s land for knowledge. A lot of it hasn’t been forthcoming as quickly as has been indicated. It is wrong that they cannot leave the terminals.”

He said that most of the drivers cannot leave without their trucks and have only nearby petrol stations to purchase food in.

“They’re actually virtually keeping the drivers prisoners and it’s not good enough and it’s not fair.”

Mr Drennan said that the new system set up by Revenue Commissioners for pre-boarding notification, new requirements for safety and security, and import declarations are “not working effectively”.

“The new systems have been overloaded, hauliers have been blocked and delayed,” he said.

“It is deeply frustrating that despite the long lead-in to Brexit, which is five years, that the systems and the approach operated by Irish authorities to manage post-Brexit trade are not fit for purpose and are actually frustrating, rather than facilitating, trade.

“At present, there is very limited communication being provided and a distinct lack of engagement at all levels.

“There is no central entity or office that is assessing how each of the Irish agencies are responding to Brexit.”

He said that licensed hauliers have to have a “plethora” of requirements to keep goods moving.

“We are putting ourselves into a Second World country in the EU if we don’t take action to correct this,” he said.

Assistant secretary-general at the Department of Agriculture Paul Savage said that the department has to comply with EU regulations.

“Our room for manoeuvre is limited. We have to comply with that. There are certain flexibilities that are built in for member states, obviously applying a risk-based approach to the nature of the controls and we apply those where we can,” he said.

“We have a responsibility to operate the controls properly and to maintain the integrity in the market.”

