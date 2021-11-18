Food and drinks firms warn of price hikes, disruption on back of cost pressure

The food and drink sector faces major disruption, both from Brexit and the global pandemic

Grocery price hikes are on the horizon as Irish food and drinks firms report soaring costs and labour shortages.

Firms surveyed by brand promoters Love Irish Food say the cost of transport for exports was up 29pc year-on-year in October, while raw material costs are up 25pc.

Electricity, gas, cardboard, and plastic are all up 19pc, while labour costs have surged 15pc, according to 45 firms polled by the company.

A separate survey by business group Ibec, conducted in November, has found that a rising number of food and drinks firms have seen cost increases of 20pc or more since July.

Energy cost hikes of 20pc or more were reported by 69pc of companies, while 51pc said packaging materials had increased by a similar amount.

Raw materials have risen in price by at least 20pc for 42pc of firms and transport and shipping are up 20pc or more for 39pc of firms.

Half of the 26 companies surveyed also reported rising labour costs of up to 15pc.

“The majority of food and drink companies experienced substantial increases across a range of inputs over the last 12 months,” said Paul Kelly, director of Food Drink Ireland, the Ibec group representing the sector.

“The results show that the problem is worsening.”

Mr Kelly said a recent surge in commodity prices is also a risk to producers’ margins and could lead to food price hikes.

“Whilst general inflation is now over 5pc, consumer price inflation for food and beverages is still less than 1pc and costs will inevitably have to be passed on.”

Covid-19, Brexit and a surge in global demand are leading to the rise in costs, according to producers surveyed by Love Irish Food.

The survey found that 83pc of companies expect it to be difficult to find workers in 2022, while a further 77pc believe the retention of current staff will be a challenge.

The rise in shipping costs and a shortage of containers has led to food firms stockpiling key ingredients, which affects cash flow, firms said.

“The twin challenges of rising input costs and significant labour shortages have the potential to cause serious disruption on the food and drink industry in 2022,” said Kieran Rumley, Love Irish Food’s executive director.

“The global pandemic and Brexit have made the issues facing the sector acute, with many now having to consider range rationalisation to offset labour challenges and decrease costs.

“Many challenges remain for the sector as they face into the new normal.”

Survey respondents said the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) continues to influence the availability of a lower-paid workforce.

The PUP closed to new applicants in July and will not be reintroduced, the Government has said - although there are still over 70,000 in receipt of payments.

On a positive note, Mr Rumley said that local food and drinks brands have seen a surge in demand as retailers refocus on local suppliers to insulate themselves from Brexit bottlenecks.

The survey comes after Central Statistics Office confirmed that imports from Great Britain have collapsed by 21pc this year, while imports from Northern Ireland were up 48pc. Exports to both regions have surged.