Flights between Ireland and UK 'in danger'

Flights between Ireland and the UK are in danger of stopping under a no-deal Brexit, the new chairman of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has warned.

Michael McGrail told the Oireachtas Transport Committee that the Department of Transport and the IAA are "scenario planning" to minimise the negative consequences of a hard Brexit.

Mr McGrail said that with the apparent impasse in the talks between the UK and EU, a satisfactory withdrawal agreement and transition period are "in doubt".

He said a hard Brexit would disrupt aviation, and the IAA is in "close collaboration" with the Government in "scenario planning" to minimise the impact.

When asked if there is a "practical danger" that flights to the UK would halt, he said there would be.

He referred to a report produced by British government officials which stated that fights will be grounded if there is a no-deal Brexit. "There's a lot to be done between now and then and I don't think it would be in anyone's interests for that to happen," he added.

Former Aer Arann boss Pádraig Ó Céidigh welcomed the IAA's support for a new runway at Dublin Airport.

The Senator said passenger numbers in Dublin are expected to reach 31.5 million this year and raised concern it could lead to the airport becoming slot-restricted for airlines, as happens in London's Heathrow.

Mr Ó Céidigh predicted that flights will not stop between Ireland and the UK after Brexit but said airlines should be facilitated by the Department of Transport in relation to scenario planning.

