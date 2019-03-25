Five million sign petition urging UK to revoke Article 50

An online petition urging the UK government to cancel Brexit has passed five million signatures.

The 'Revoke Article 50' petition is the most popular ever submitted to the parliament website, having leapt ahead of the 4.1 million signatures amassed by a 2016 petition calling for a second EU referendum.

The milestone came the day after around a million people attended a march on Westminster calling for a people's vote.

MP Anna Soubry, of the Independent Group, shared a photo of the petition passing the mark, tweeting: "This is serious!"

The petition has had the highest rate of sign-ups on record, according to parliament's official Petitions Committee, adding more than two million signatures in 24 hours.

By contrast, a pro-Brexit petition on the parliament website, which urges the government to leave the EU without a deal, has received 455,000 signatures.

The petition, started in late February, leapt in popularity following Prime Minister Theresa May's appeal to the public last Wednesday, where she told frustrated voters: "I am on your side."

It quickly passed the 100,000-signature threshold needed for it to be debated in parliament, with the official committee revealing nearly 2,000 signatures were being completed every minute over Thursday lunchtime.

In a tweet, the House of Commons committee said about 96pc of signatories were from the UK.

Irish Independent