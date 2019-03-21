The first cracks in the EU's unified stance on Brexit have emerged as France, Spain and Belgium are resisting giving British Prime Minister Theresa May an extension to the official exit date.

First splits appear in the EU's united approach over Brexit

The embattled prime minister last night challenged MPs to choose between her deal, no deal or risk losing Brexit altogether.

She has asked the EU to extend the Brexit date to the end of June, however she said she is not prepared to delay it beyond that.

But as Mrs May was making her announcement, the first cracks in the EU's approach to Brexit were emerging with France ready to block an extension unless it gets concrete assurances from the prime minister.

Cabinet ministers in Dublin last night admitted they are concerned that French President Emmanuel Macron's "very strident" resistance could result in Britain crashing out of the EU.

It has also emerged Spain and Belgium will weigh-in behind France and demand further reassurances from Mrs May before signing off on an extension at today's crunch EU summit in Brussels.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was time to "cut the British government some slack" and extend the Brexit deadline to avoid a disorderly Brexit.

"There's a lot of political instability in London at the moment, as people can see," he said. "And there is a real risk, that we wish to avoid, of no-deal happening by accident, despite people's best intentions."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar discussing Brexit at Government Buildings in Dublin. Photo: PA

Mrs May is now pinning her hopes of passing her Brexit deal and preserving her administration on a third meaningful vote on Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

If she fails, as many of her own Cabinet believe she will, Brussels will hold an emergency summit just hours ahead of the March 29 deadline and offer either a long extension or a no-deal Brexit.

There is growing speculation that either option would mean the end of Mrs May's time in Downing Street.

