'Finally some certainty' - Coveney welcomes Northern Ireland protocol agreement as UK drops treaty break threats

Hopes of a Brexit breakthrough have been boosted as the UK agreed to drop planned changes to the EU Withdrawal Agreement – a move which also lifted a threat to the special trade status of Northern Ireland.

The development should improve the atmosphere in the deadlocked EU-UK divorce talks ahead of a meeting between UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, in Brussels tomorrow.

The move also dispels lingering fears that about return of border controls in Ireland. The deal involves London-Brussels agreement on how to manage checks on trade between the North and England, Scotland and Wales, eliminating any north-south checks in Ireland.

"Good progress! Will finally provide some certainty on implementation of Brexit Protocol in Northern Ireland. Practical cooperation and flexibility has been agreed to make it as manageable as possible for people and businesses," Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said on Twitter.

Read More

The positive development came in parallel talks to the main Brexit negotiations, between UK Brexit minister, Michael Gove, and EU Commission vice-president, Maros Sefkovic. This process began after Britain unilaterally published its plans on September 6 last which openly moved to breach the Withdrawal Agreement done in October 2019 and which came into force on February 1 this year.

Michael Gove, one of Prime Minister Johnson's most senior ministers, announced an "agreement in principle on all issues, in particular with regard to the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland."

This deal removes a major point of contention between Britain and the EU which blocked prospects of any late overall Brexit deal. Brussels’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, had repeatedly warned that no wider trade deal was possible if London carried through its threat to the Withdrawal Agreement.

Commissioner Sefcocovic said the deal will ensure that the Withdrawal Agreement will be fully operational from next January 1.

Britain will now withdraw the contentious clauses 44, 45 and 47 from the UK Internal Market Bill due before the London parliament. Equally, it will abandon plans to introduce any similar provisions in an upcoming taxation bill.

These clauses – already removed by the British House of Lords - would have broken international law – even by the admission of UK ministers themselves. The EU had initiated legal action against London because of them.

The development strengthened the flagging value of the UK pound on international money markets where it had been rapidly losing value against the US dollar and the euro.

Read More

Online Editors