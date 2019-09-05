Family divide: Rees Mogg's dad promoted single economy

Conservative MP Jacob Rees Mogg is one of the most boisterous opponents of the backstop - but his late father may have taken a different view.

A report from the 'Evening Herald' in 1962 makes for an interesting history lesson as it tells of "some surprise" at statements from William Rees Mogg.

Under the headline 'Irish problems', the story tells how Mr Rees Mogg, who was political editor of the 'Sunday Times', reckoned the only solution to the North's economic problems would be a single Irish economy.

"The problems of Ireland are unlikely to be solved unless the Common Market enables the single Irish economy to be created; two markets in one Ireland do not make sense at all."

The statement even warranted reaction from a Stormont government spokesman, who said: "Indeed, the likelihood is that 'Eire', which is almost completely dependent on the British market for her living, will be forced into even closer economic association with the United Kingdom."

Jacob Rees Mogg is now front and centre of the campaign to dump the backstop, and in effect divide the island into two economies once again.

