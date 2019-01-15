Exports from Ireland to Britain for the eleven months to November 2018 fell 4pc to €12.8m, when compared with January to November 2017, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Exports to Britain down 4pc in the first 11 months of 2018

Meanwhile imports from Britain increase by 5pc to €16.6m in the same period.

The decline in exports to our largest trading partner comes amid sterling volatility as the UK prepares to exit the European Union.

In contrast, exports to Northern Ireland from the Republic were up slightly year-on-year to €1.86m from €1.78m.

Imports from Northern Ireland to the Republic also increased to €1.35m in the 11 month period from €1.25m over the same period in 2017.

Overall and the value of goods exports for the period January to November 2018 was €128m, a 14pc increase on the same period in 2017.

The value of goods imports for the period January to November 2018 was €81m, an increase of 12pc, when compared with January to November 2017.

Looking specifically at November and the value of goods exports decreased by 2pc to €11.9m on a seasonally adjusted basis, while imports decreased by 9pc to €7.3m.

This means there was an increase of 12pc in the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to €4.59m in November.

Online Editors