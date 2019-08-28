British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would schedule a Queen's Speech for October 14 in order to launch new legislation and he denied he was seeking to prevent parliament from obstructing his Brexit plans.

Explainer: What has Boris Johnson just done - and what does it mean for Ireland?

We've broken down what that means for Ireland and the UK as the Brexit deadline looms.

What just happened?

The UK government has announced plans to suspend parliament from mid-September for around five weeks and hold what’s known as the Queen’s Speech - which sets out the government’s legislative plans - on October 14, just over two weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU on October 31.

Why? And what is a Queen’s Speech?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he doesn’t want to wait until after Brexit to get on with his legislative and policy plans. The Queen’s Speech is a tradition whereby the monarch comes to Westminster to address both Houses of Parliament. She reads a speech prepared by the government and civil servants which outlines their legislative plans for the new parliamentary term. The current parliamentary session has been the longest in nearly 400 years and so Mr Johnson wants to set out a new agenda.

But is this really about Brexit?

Yes, of course. Everything’s about Brexit. Suspending parliament between September 11 and October 14 shortens the time opposition MPs will have to pass any laws that would stop Mr Johnson taking the UK out of the EU without a deal - something he has repeatedly pledged to do unless he wins concessions from Brussels (and Ireland) on the backstop.

In a letter to MPs, Mr Johnson has claimed there will be ample opportunity to debate Brexit in the run-up to a crucial European Council meeting on October 17 and 18 - and before the October 31 deadline. But shutting down parliament for five weeks in the run-up to Brexit blatantly shortens the time for debate.

So what’s going to happen now?

A cross-party alliance of opposition MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit, including Labour, had hoped to table a series of motions in parliament in order to derail the government - which has a majority of just one - from proceeding with its Brexit plans. But with parliament returning next week - only to be suspended for another five weeks, their time is now extremely limited.

So what will they do?

A motion of no confidence in the government will probably be tabled and there is a good chance that Mr Johnson, facing opposition from those within his own ranks to his Brexit plans, will lose it. In that situation a new government will have to be formed or a general election called.

But does Boris actually just want an election?

It is quite possible he does and that this audacious move is about goading his opponents into triggering a general election that he can then win an outright majority in. Polls indicate he is on course to do so. In that event he might no longer be reliant on the likes of the DUP or hardline Brexiteers. He would be able to deliver the Brexit he wants and make that argument to the EU that he has a new mandate that should be respected.

What will the EU say?

Amid the turmoil in the UK, the EU has been consistent about the withdrawal deal being the only offer on the table, but a Prime Minister with a new mandate from the British people could change the dynamic.

What will this mean for Ireland?

It’s hard to say at this point but from the Dublin government’s perspective the only options to avoid no-deael are for Mr Johnson to accept the deal on the table - which he is refusing to do - or an election to bring in a new government that is prepared to accept the deal.

Otherwise, we're heading for chaos in 64 days' time.

Online Editors