Brexit has just gotten more bonkers. Kevin Doyle explains what it all means.

Explainer: What does the Supreme Court ruling on the 'unlawful' suspension of UK parliament mean?

Has Brexit just gotten more bonkers?

It might not have seemed possible – but yes it has. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue (suspend) the House of Commons for five weeks has been found unlawful.

Why was the suspension of parliament illegal?

Britain's highest court ruled that Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament was an attempt to stop the Government being held to account as the Brexit deadline approaches. In a unanimous ruling declared the order to suspend Parliament "void and of no effect."

Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said the suspension "was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."

Does this mean Boris Johnson lied to Queen Elizabeth?

The Supreme Court did not make such a direct statement but the Prime Minister’s opponents will argue that he mislead the queen. This would be a very serious charge in British politics. The queen’s approval was needed to suspend the legislature. The Government told her that it need the five-week suspension to prepare its legislative plan for a new term. The Court said this process usually takes four to six days.

Surely Johnson will have to resign then?

Under normal circumstances this would seem like a resignation matter but these are not normal times. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacted by saying: "I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to 'consider his position'.”

However, even before the ruling was issued Johnson indicated that he would not step down. Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage called for the Prime Minister's chief adviser Dominic Cummings to be removed from his role following the Supreme Court's decision.

"The calling of a Queen's Speech and prorogation is the worst political decision ever," he tweeted. "Dominic Cummings must go."

Isn’t the Prime Minister meeting Leo Varadkar today?

Yes, Johnson is in New York where a big meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is scheduled for later this evening. At this stage there is no reason to believe it will be cancelled. Downing Street says it is process the judgement.

Will Parliament be reconvened now?

In theory, the judgement concludes that parliament was never actually suspended. The Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow welcomed the ruling. He said: "As the embodiment of our parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency.”

A number of senior opposition figures have also demanded that it be recalled immediately. It seems likely that MPs will be back shouting across the aisle at each other tomorrow.

What does all mean for Brexit?

The bad news is that we are still careering towards a no deal Brexit on October 31. Britain has still not provided the EU with workable alternatives to the backstop. Legally Johnson is required to seek an extension if a deal hasn’t been secured by the time EU leaders come together on October 17/18 – but he has already told EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker that he will not seek a further delay under any circumstances.

Online Editors