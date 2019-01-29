Seven amendments were voted on in the House of Commons tonight as MPs aim to shaped the next phase of the Brexit talks with the EU.

Seven amendments were voted on in the House of Commons tonight as MPs aim to shaped the next phase of the Brexit talks with the EU.

Explainer: How UK House of Commons votes will define the future shape of Brexit

Five of the amendments were defeated, but the ones that were passed include Amendment N from senior Tory Sir Graham Brady.

His proposal was to replace the controversial Irish backstop with "alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border".

Senior figures across the EU have spent the last 24 hours telling the UK that the Withdrawal Agreement cannot be reopened.

Amendment I from Tory former minister Dame Caroline Spelman could also prove hugely important.

This amendment seeks to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal. MPs approved the amendment by 318 votes to 310, a majority of eight.

It "rejects the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement and a Framework for the Future Relationship".

Meanwhile the following five amendments were defeated:

Amendment A from Labour aimed to allow MPs to vote on options to stop a no-deal exit, including a customs union and the possibility of a second referendum. MPs defeated Labour's Brexit amendment by 327 votes to 296, majority 31. Two Labour MPs rebelled to vote against the Labour Brexit amendment, according to the division list. They were Sir Kevin Barron (Rother Valley) and Jim Fitzpatrick (Poplar and Limehouse).

Amendment O from the SNP Brexit was defeated by 327 votes to 39, majority 288. The proposal sought to extend the Article 50 process, rule out a no-deal Brexit and prevent Scots being taken out of the EU "against their will".

Amendment G from Tory former minister Dominic Grieve aimed to prevent a no-deal Brexit and allow MPs to effectively wrest control of Commons business from the Government for six individual days in the run-up to the UK's scheduled withdrawal date of March 29. MPs defeated Mr Grieve's Brexit amendment by 321 votes to 301, majority 20.

Amendment J from Labour MP Rachel Reeves sought an extension of Article 50 if there is no Brexit deal approved by the Commons. It was defeated by 290 votes to 322, majority 32.

Amendment B from Labour MP Yvette Cooper aimed s to give Parliament control over the Brexit process if Theresa May failed to secure a deal by February 26. It soughtto allow MPs to vote on a Bill which bid to extend Article 50 and prevent a no-deal Brexit. MPs defeated it by 321 votes to 298, majority 23.

Online Editors