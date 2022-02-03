Checks at the Port of Larne on Thursday morning ( Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press)

Businesses are “exhausted by the drama” as they continue to grapple with the extra costs, time and confusion brought on by Brexit.

A ministerial order from Stormont to halt physical checks on food imports from Britain yesterday went unheeded, leading to a political crisis that has collapsed the Northern Ireland Executive.

But everything is “operating as it was yesterday” according to Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI, which represents 5,500 firms.

Read More

“The advice from the UK government and the Department in Northern Ireland is that these are obligations on businesses and they still need to meet these obligations.”

But he said the uncertainty over the rules is strangling businesses that were just starting to get to grips with the year-old Brexit requirements.

"Everybody is exhausted by the drama that continues to take place.

“To have now further instability and uncertainty does nothing to encourage business.”

John Martin, Northern Ireland policy manager for the UK’s Road Haulage Association, said trucks were still being inspected in Belfast, Larne and Warrenpoint ports.

“The bottom line with checks is that the requirement is still there and legitimate hauliers still have to comply with the legislation.”

According to the European Commission, port officials in Northern Ireland are carrying out only 20pc of the usual physical checks on food, plants and animals that were agreed with the UK under a protocol to its 2019 EU exit deal.

Talks on how to streamline checks and customs paperwork are still ongoing between EU Brexit commissioner Maros Sefcovic and UK foreign secretary Liz Truss, who spoke on the phone yesterday.

Mr Sefcovic said the ministerial order to halt the checks, issued unilaterally by former DUP leader and agriculture minister Edwin Poots, had been “very unhelpful”.

“It creates uncertainly and unpredictability for the people and businesses in Northern Ireland. These checks are necessary for Northern Ireland to benefit from access to the EU's Single Market for goods.”

For firms in Northern Ireland, the biggest issue is customs paperwork on goods coming from Britain – and the EU – which adds time, cost and carbon emissions.

“The checks were never seen as a big issue,” Mr Martin said. “Customs declarations are where the problems begin and end.”

Goods entering Northern Ireland have to be accompanied by a frontier declaration, a safety and security declaration and a more detailed ‘supplementary’ declaration.

One Manufacturing NI member is having to hire 25 extra people to cope with the 19 million new data fields per year that it needs to fill in on those supplementary documents.

The RHA estimates larger hauliers’ costs have risen 10-20pc due to the added bureaucracy.

“That has to be borne by the businesses and by the consumer ultimately,” Mr Martin said.

“If there are no checks, a legitimate haulier will still comply with the rules and do the back-office paperwork,” he said. “A haulier that is not as legitimate, it will give him them an open door.”

The RHA in Northern Ireland said it would “welcome” a meeting with both the Irish government and the European Commission “to discuss their concerns”.