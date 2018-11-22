Business Brexit

Thursday 22 November 2018

EU's Tusk says political deal agreed on Brexit future text

Reaction: European Council President Donald Tusk speaks about Brexit at an EU conference in Brussels yesterday. Picture: AP
Alastair Macdonald

Britain and European Union political leaders have agreed in principle to a text setting out their future relationship that can be endorsed by EU leaders at a summit, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

Referring to a text discussed on Wednesday by British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, the EU summit chair said in a statement:

"The Commission president has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators' level and agreed in principle at political level, subject to the endorsement of the leaders."

The text was shared with the 27 other governments of the European Union on Thursday morning.

Reuters

