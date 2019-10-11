EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has been given the green light by member States to enter into intense 'tunnel' negotiations in an attempt to strike a late Brexit deal.

EU's Barnier gets green light to enter into intense 'tunnel' talks with UK for Brexit deal

Diplomatic sources in Brussels say the EU will enter intense and secret negotiations.



"It's a tunnel with a very small light at the end of it," one of the diplomats said, indicating there was not too much hope on the EU side that a divorce deal could be sealed before Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31.

Earlier this morning, Leo Varadkar has said there is a possibility that Brexit talks will “enter the proverbial tunnel” on the back of his talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He remained coy on exactly the nature of the breakthrough while speaking at an event in Dublin today.

“I think at this stage probably the less said the better,” Mr Varadkar said.

He said the “focus very much switches to Brussels” now where Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and EU negotiator Michel Barnier have been meeting.

“I’d anticipate that will lead to some more detail proposals being laid down – and then the possibility for talks to enter the proverbial tunnel,” Mr Varadkar said.

The ‘tunnel’ is a phrased used in EU circles when negotiations go into total lockdown involving just the key players.

It affords all sides an opportunity to tease out issues with having to provide a blow-by-blow account to EU capitals or the parliament.

Meanwhile, the Europen Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he had a "constructive" meeting with his British counterpart, Stephen Barclay earlier on Friday.

"Be patient," Barnier told reporters as he left the meeting and went on to brief the 27 EU states staying on together.



"Brexit is like climbing a mountain. We need vigilance, determination and patience."

A UK spokesman also said the Barclay-Barnier meeting had been "constructive".

European Council President Donald Tusk has said earlier that the latest round of Brexit talks carried no guarantee of success and time was "practically up" - but that even the slightest chance must be used to try to get a deal before Oct. 31.

"I have received promising signals from the Taoiseach that a deal is still possible. Technical talks are taking place in Brussels as we speak," Tusk said in Nicosia.

"Of course, there is no guarantee of success and the time is practically up. But even the slightest chance must be used."

Michel Barnier and Steve Barclay, the chief Brexit negotiators of the European Union and Britain met for breakfast on Friday, hours after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar unexpectedly said they had found a pathway to a possible deal at last-ditch talks.

Mr Tusk said he had previously told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that unless a workable solution came from London by Friday Oct. 11, he would announce on Friday that a deal was all but impossible at the Oct. 17-18 summit of all EU leaders.

But he said he had received a positive message from Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar that a deal was "still possible" after Varadkar met Johnson on Thursday.

With the United Kingdom due to leave the world's biggest trading bloc on Oct. 31, Brexit remains deeply uncertain; it remains unclear on what terms it will leave or indeed whether it will leave at all.

In a tumultuous week, Brexit negotiations have shifted wildly, starting with a public row between London and Brussels and ending with a meeting cast as "very positive" by Mr Varadkar.

"I think it is possible for us to come to an agreement, to have a treaty agreed, to allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion and to have that done by the end of October," Mr Varadkar said after the meeting.

In a joint statement, the two leaders said they could "see a pathway to a possible deal", though officials on both sides were silent about what compromises - if any - had been made to break the Brexit deadlock over Ireland's border.

To get a deal done, Mr Johnson must tame the complexities of the Irish border before getting the approval of Europe's biggest powers - and then sell any deal to the British parliament, which he suspended unlawfully last month and where he has no majority.

Mr Johnson, the face of the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign, made no further comment on the meeting with Mr Varadkar.

Ireland is crucial if a deal is to be done to avert a potentially disorderly Brexit that would hurt global growth, roil financial markets and could perhaps even split the United Kingdom.

Dublin will have to consent to any solution to the hardest Brexit riddle of all: how to prevent the British province of Northern Ireland becoming a backdoor into the EU's markets without having controls at the border.

The Irish border has been largely invisible since British army checkpoints were taken down after a 1998 peace deal largely ended the violence between members of the region's pro-British majority and an Irish nationalist minority.

Mr Johnson last week proposed an all-island regulatory zone to cover all goods. Northern Ireland would leave the EU's customs area along with the rest of the United Kingdom - and the province's institutions would be able to opt to exit the regulatory zone - a step too far for Ireland and the EU.

It was unclear what was agreed between Mr Johnson and Mr Varadkar.

"If Barclay delivers the detail of what Johnson discussed with Varadkar yesterday, we may go into more intense talks over the weekend," one senior EU diplomat said.

Britain's Northern Ireland minister said that no single party in Northern Ireland would be given a veto in any Brexit deal, but that an agreement was now "a distinct possibility".

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which supports Mr Johnson's minority government, would have an effective veto on post-Brexit customs checks on the Irish border under proposals put forward by Johnson last week.

UK Education minister Gavin Williamson restated the government's line that Britain would leave the EU on Oct. 31, come what may, telling ITV: "We need to see the European Union shift."

