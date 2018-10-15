EU's bank to ramp up support for Irish farmers and infrastructure

Upgrades to ports, an electricity line to the continent, and loans for farmers and businesses are among hundreds of millions of euro in planned financing by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to help combat the threat of Brexit.

Upgrades to ports, an electricity line to the continent, and loans for farmers and businesses are among hundreds of millions of euro in planned financing by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to help combat the threat of Brexit.

The bank's vice-president Andrew McDowell said it recognises Ireland's "unique exposure to the potential downsides of Brexit and that's why we've stepped up our activity". The EIB will be contributing to around €300m in low-cost loans for investment by farmers and businesses seeking to diversify their markets.

The EIB is also offering a considerable proportion of the financing of a €200m expansion of Cork Port and is also looking at supporting a similar project in Dublin to help "create new direct shipping lines into continental Europe".

There are also proposals for it to back the Celtic Inter-connector Project for a direct power line to the continent.

Irish Independent