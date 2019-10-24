Euronext Dublin eyes Brexit boost after slow 2019

Euronext Dublin has yet to land an initial public offering from its three-year 'IPOready' project but sees Brexit driving new clients its way from London to Johannesburg.

The stock exchange's head of equity listings, Orla O'Gorman, said the market - currently encompassing 48 companies with a combined capitalisation of €145bn - was likely to grow in scope and size, driven by Brexit effects and Euronext's 2018 acquisition of the Dublin exchange.

"Euronext absolutely enables us to do things that we could never have done on our own," Ms O'Gorman told the Irish Independent in the exchange's Temple Bar headquarters. "People want to access Europe and need a door to get in. The unique thing about Euronext is that you have one single order book across all of its markets in Europe, so we offer a number of doors to access that market."

But she said Dublin still had one distinctive selling point versus the rest of Europe. Dublin's listing rules, unlike those of continental European markets, are extremely similar to London's.

The ease of shifting listings from London to Dublin has been demonstrated by the first Brexit 'refugee', UK software firm Scisys, which last year moved to Euronext Dublin to ensure continued access to European space exploration, defence and media contracts.

"If you're a European company that is listed in the UK, the UK until now had been delivering that UK and Euro listing - and will no longer continue to deliver it. That causes problems," Ms O'Gorman said. "Scisys wanted a European listing with a Euro quote, and they wanted to do it quickly and easily. So Ireland was a no-brainer," she said.

"They could do it in six weeks - done, tick - and maintain the two (listings) without additional, ongoing obligations."

Scisys comes up frequently when she sells Dublin as a listing option to UK businesses - but she avoids firm predictions of the scale of post-Brexit movement.

"The Ireland door is interesting for companies that typically would have gone to London, because they're familiar with that regime," she said. "Do I go marketing in London? Yes. Are we getting phone calls from interested companies? Yes. But how much of that will materialise is very hard to know. It's a long-term play, and time will tell."

Ms O'Gorman said Brexit refugees might not only be companies with current primary listings in London. Non-EU companies seeking a European listing increasingly feature in calls to Euronext Dublin.

"For international companies who would have gone to London, they now are looking at other jurisdictions," she said.

"They're typically looking here and at our offices in Amsterdam to access Europe through our markets."

Recent contacts have come from as far away as South Africa, where companies often hold secondary listings in London.

"They typically would be doing their African listing and would also want a brass-plate European listing.

"If you want good liquidity on the secondary line, you need to inject that liquidity at the very outset on the IPO and raise money in that jurisdiction."

While the Dublin exchange welcomed several companies to the list last year - including IPOs by Yew Grove Reit, VR Education, Greencoat Renewables and Glenveagh Properties - it has been unusually quiet on that front recently, with Uniphar's July listing the sole 2019 entrant.

Ms O'Gorman said the key factor deterring companies from going public currently was, once again, Brexit.

She noted that around a third of investors in European IPOs typically are based in Britain - and Brexit uncertainty has discouraged them from investing capital until the trading environment becomes clearer.

"We're somewhat comforted by the fact that the IPO slowdown is global, not just in Ireland or Europe. But yes, it is frustrating," she said, adding: "We're just waiting for the right market conditions and for that window to open."

So far, none of the Irish companies that have participated in the exchange's IPOready programme have gone public.

But Ms O'Gorman said she expected at least a few of the 20 companies that have completed the nine-month education and networking programme to end up on Euronext Dublin.

The programme has just welcomed a new 2019-20 class of 14 companies, including Camile Thai, O'Brien Fine Foods, media intelligence firm Newswhip, and a host of tech and software startups. "Watch this space," she said.

