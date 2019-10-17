EU leaders are prepared to give the green light to a draft Brexit agreement today – but will tell Boris Johnson to prove he has the necessary support in London before signing off on the deal.

EU leaders are prepared to give the green light to a draft Brexit agreement today – but will tell Boris Johnson to prove he has the necessary support in London before signing off on the deal.

EU will back Brexit deal – but only if Boris can get the votes first

As negotiations go down to the wire, doubts remain over whether it will be possible for the UK to leave the EU on October 31.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the UK prime minister will travel to Brussels today for one of the most crucial EU summits in recent history.

A deal was on the verge of completion last night after yet another day full of twists and unexpected delays.

Mr Johnson held multiple meetings with the DUP in a bid to gain its support for a border down the Irish Sea. If it does go along with his plan, it will be a remarkable U-turn by Arlene Foster and her 10 MPs.

The Irish Independent understands the deal as currently constructed allows for the Northern Ireland Assembly to vote on continuing the region’s ‘special relationship’ with the EU after four years.

The vote will be determined by a simple majority.

A number of other sticking points remained last night, including technical details on how VAT will be collected in Northern Ireland after Brexit.

Significantly, the leaders of Germany and France have both indicated they are ready to support the deal.

Sources said some doubts remain at EU level about whether Mr Johnson can get the deal through the House of Commons.

The fear that he could suffer the same rejection as Theresa May has not been helped by the DUP's running commentary on events.

EU Council President Donald Tusk said: "Everything is going in the right direction, but you will have noticed yourselves that with Brexit and above all with our British partners anything is possible."

While EU officials believed the DUP was on board with Mr Johnson's proposals, party leader Arlene Foster took to Twitter to signal that talks were far from complete.

"Discussions continue. Needs to be a sensible deal which unionists and nationalists can support," she tweeted.

Former UK Brexit secretary David Davis said success in passing a Brexit deal rests on the stance of the DUP.

"If the DUP says, 'This is intolerable to us' that will be quite important," he said.

Sources told the Irish Independent that EU leaders will make it clear to Mr Johnson that he must move to quickly prove he has the numbers.

The UK government intends to call a special sitting of the House of Commons on Saturday so that votes on the deal can take place.

Mr Johnson is desperate to have a 'political declaration' agreed with the EU by then so that he is not forced by MPs to request a Brexit extension.

It is possible that EU leaders will want to meet again when they have had more time to study the legal text of the new deal.

"There may have to be a technical extension beyond October 31. Obviously that's not part of Boris Johnson's plan but at this stage we have to be practical about what is physically possible to achieve in the time available," a source said.

The prime minister's official spokesman said Mr Johnson had updated his cabinet, which gave its "full support" to get a deal ahead of the summit after a "positive discussion".

"He said there was a chance of securing a good deal but we are not there yet and there remain outstanding issues," the spokesman added.

Technical work will continue this morning to try to resolve issues around how VAT on goods will be applied in Northern Ireland.

It's believed Mr Johnson has accepted that region will remain aligned to the EU for VAT purposes in order to avoid border checks.

However, that means significant work will be needed to develop a method for collecting VAT on goods moving between the North and Britain.

The EU also wants a cast-iron guarantee that the UK will not take part in a 'race to bottom' on standards.

The so-called 'level playing field' measures will require Mr Johnson's government not to undercut the EU when it comes to environmental rules, state aid and labour protections.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said negotiations were "in the final stretch".

"What we heard from Brussels could be worse news of course," she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted "to believe that a deal is being finalised and that we can approve it".

The British pound had a wild day, swinging sharply on conflicting reports about the Brexit discussions in Brussels.

Hopes that a Brexit deal will be secured sent the currency surging, while anything that sounded cautious on that prospect sent it into reverse - even within the space of a few minutes.

Irish Independent