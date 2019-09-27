EU to ramp up pressure on Johnson to table detailed backstop plan

The European Union is to ramp up pressure on the UK to provide workable alternatives to the backstop within days.

As the clock ticks towards a crucial meeting of EU leaders on October 17, there will be a major push for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to table detailed proposals.

Mr Johnson remains locked in a bitter battle with MPs at home but is now set for further showdowns with EU leaders.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney travels to Brussels today to strategise with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

He will receive an update on Mr Barnier's latest engagements with British representatives and "take stock together of where we are".

"With only a few weeks remaining before October's European Council [meeting], the onus is firmly on the UK to come up with credible, fully worked-out and legally operable proposals in a timeframe that allows these proposals to be properly considered before the Council," Mr Coveney said.

He argued that any proposal must achieve the same outcome as the backstop.

"The test for this is crystal clear. Any solutions must avoid a hard Border, fully protect the Good Friday Agreement and North-south co-operation, and preserve the all-island economy, as well as the integrity of the EU single market and Ireland's place in it. To date, there is nothing else on the table that achieves the same outcome as the backstop."

The Tánaiste added: "Unless and until it is shown that any alternative arrangements could pass this test, the EU position remains that the Withdrawal Agreement including the backstop is the only way forward."

Mr Barnier said yesterday that he was "still ready to work on any new legal and operational proposal" from Mr Johnson - but he indicated insufficient progress had been achieved in the past few weeks.

The Frenchman said "we are still waiting", underscoring the view that four papers over the past days fell far short to get real negotiations going again.

The prime minister's official spokesman said there remained a "long way to go" before a deal could be reached but "progress has been made".

Back in London, MPs have rejected an attempt by the government to adjourn Parliament to allow Tory politicians to attend the Conservative party conference in Manchester. The event is due to take place between Sunday and Wednesday.

Under normal circumstances the Parliament is adjourned to facilitate the gathering - but MPs voted against a government business motion by 306 to 289, a majority of 17.

If the motion had succeeded, Parliament would have adjourned at the end of yesterday and resumed next Thursday.

Meanwhile, a new report has found the Northern Ireland secretary lacks clout in raising Brexit issues with colleagues in the British government. Julian Smith does not sit on a key committee advising the prime minister about EU exit strategy.

The Northern Ireland perspective was often missing in Whitehall without a devolved administration at Stormont presenting a common view, researchers said.

The Institute for Government report said: "The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) lacks the clout within government to ensure that Northern Ireland issues were given the priority they perhaps deserved.

"Officials told us that the culture of 'no bad news' among ministers translated into a reluctance to address the difficult issues raised by the Irish Border and need for cross-border co-operation - for example, the operation of the single electricity market."

