EU to decide on length of Brexit extension next week

EU ambassadors have agreed that a Brexit extension is needed, with a diplomat saying they will decide on its length next week.

EU leaders are still discussing what type of Brexit extension to grant the UK after Mr Johnson finally acknowledged that his "do or die" promise to leave on October 31 will be not be achieved.

The ambassadors agreed that the decisions could be made by written procedure at their next meeting on Monday or Tuesday. This would be just two days before the current Brexit deadline of October 31.

At one point, Boris Johnson said he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than accept further delay.

Now, in the UK, he has offered to allow MPs to continue debating Brexit into November if they allow him to have an election in December.

In a letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn he committed more parliamentary time to approve his Brexit deal.

Most EU leaders are understood to be supportive of granting a Brexit extension until January 31 with the option of the UK leaving earlier if the deal is approved.

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen as the main opponent of a three-month extension. He would rather a shorter extension to keep the pressure on the UK government.

However, one Irish source said: "The French will come around. They can't be seen to be making demands such as an election in return for an extension."

