Last-ditch talks to secure a Brexit deal are headed for extra time as hopes faded that an agreement can be reached ahead of Thursday's crunch EU summit.

Last-ditch talks to secure a Brexit deal are headed for extra time as hopes faded that an agreement can be reached ahead of Thursday's crunch EU summit.

EU 'stops clock' on Brexit as talks go down to wire

As the Queen's Speech to the UK Parliament reiterated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's determination to leave the EU on October 31, senior EU leaders last night suggested the talks could go right down to the wire.

Finland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne - whose country holds the rotating European Council presidency - put it bluntly, saying: "I think there is no time in a practical or legal way to find an agreement before the EU Council meeting. We need more time."

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said the EU always takes decisions "on the edge of a cliff".

"Even when the last minute comes, then we stop the watch and say that we need technically more time," he added. And Tánaiste Simon Coveney suggested the talks may not conclude in the little more than 24 hours left before any agreement would need to be signed off on.

Mr Coveney said there is "goodwill and a political determination to get this done".

But he added: "I still think it's too early to say whether it's possible to get a breakthrough this week, or whether it will move into next week."

The renewed talks came after last week's meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr Johnson where they agreed there could be a pathway to resolving the Brexit impasse.

Goodwill there to get deal: Simon Coveney said legal text being written. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Negotiator Michel Barnier's EU taskforce and a team from the UK worked through the weekend and into yesterday night.

However, both sides said significant gaps remained.

The discussions are focussed on the future border arrangements in Ireland.

Mr Johnson has put forward a complex proposal to eliminate the need for customs checks, but EU officials say more work is needed.

Spelling out agenda: The Queen’s Speech in the UK Parliament yesterday outlined 20 bills planned by Boris Johnson’s government. Photo: Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

An EU diplomatic source suggested there probably needed to be a three-month extension to Brexit to turn the British proposals into a legally binding deal.

"There are big problems remaining to counter smuggling and fraud because the British outlines are still that vague", the source said.

Ms Coveney said Mr Barnier made it clear that there were "still significant gaps to close and a lot of work to do".

The Tánaiste refused to speculate on whether the EU side are pushing for a less complex solution similar to a Northern Ireland-only backstop to avoid a hard Border.

He said that adds pressure and raises expectation and "I don't think that's helpful".

Mr Coveney said that the negotiators are now attempting to write a "watertight" legal text for a withdrawal treaty that can stand up to full scrutiny and potential legal challenge.

"They're trying to put in place, an arrangement, that's Northern Ireland specific, that protects UK interests and EU interests in a way that's quite complex.

"So I think we need to give the negotiating teams space to do that," Mr Coveney said.

Mr Barnier will today travel to Luxembourg to brief EU foreign ministers on progress made in the talks.

Tomorrow he is to give the 27 remaining EU member states his assessment on whether or not he believes a deal can be reached in time for the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

At home, Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney will today update Cabinet on the state of play in Brexit.

Ministers are expected to be told that following Mr Varadkar's meeting with Mr Johnson there is a route to a possible deal, but many issues have yet to be resolved.

A source said: "There are still major hurdles to overcome and no one should underestimate the scale of the challenge to secure agreement and redraft a treaty in time for the European Council."

In Westminster, Britain's Queen Elizabeth set out Mr Johnson's agenda for his government.

In the Queen's Speech, written for her by the UK government, the 93-year-old monarch said: "My government's priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on 31 October."

Accompanying notes set out more than 20 bills planned by Mr Johnson including legislation required to implement a Brexit deal if there is an agreement with the EU.

The briefing notes say the main elements of the bill include a "new protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, which does not include the backstop arrangements" and "securing a transition period".

Elsewhere in the queen's speech supporting documents, there is a renewal of the UK's commitment to restoring the Northern Ireland power-sharing institutions and "supporting the all-island economy by avoiding checks and infrastructure at the Border".

They also commit to "keeping Northern Ireland in the same customs territory as Great Britain".

Irish Independent