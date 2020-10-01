The European Commission has started infringement procedures with Boris Johnson’s government over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill, Ursula von der Leyen said.

The UK Government has signalled it could tear up elements of the package relating to Northern Ireland in the UK Internal Market Bill, which cleared the Commons this week.

The European Union had called for the UK to withdraw the elements of the legislation which would breach international law by the end of September.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the letter gave Boris Johnson’s government a month to send its response.

“The commission will continue to work hard towards a full and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement,” she said.

“We stand by our commitments.”

In response to the UK Internal Market Bill, which breaches international law by tearing up parts of the Brexit divorce deal, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she was commencing infringement proceedings.

She said: “We had invited our British friends to remove the problematic parts of their draft Internal Market Bill by the end of September.

“This draft bill is, by its very nature, a breach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the Withdrawal Agreement.

“Moreover, if adopted as is it will be in full contradiction of the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.

“The deadline lapsed yesterday, the problematic provisions have not been removed."

“Therefore this morning the commission have decided to send a letter of formal notice to the UK Government. This is the first step in an infringement procedure.”

