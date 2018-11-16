EU prepared for Britain to cancel Brexit: Tusk

The EU is prepared for Britain to cancel Brexit, the president of the European Council has said.

Speaking in Brussels after a day of turmoil in Westminster yesterday, Donald Tusk said a "no-Brexit scenario" was still on the cards and that the EU would be ready for it.

It comes after EU officials warned that the controversial deal struck by Theresa May is "the best we can do" given the prime minister's red lines and the bloc's own rules.

Mrs May admitted this week that no Brexit was a possibility if her deal is voted down - itself an increasingly likely prospect.

Mr Tusk said yesterday morning that even with the agreement, Brexit was "lose-lose" and about "damage control".

Speaking later in the day he went further, telling reporters in Brussels: "The EU is prepared for a final deal with the United Kingdom in November.

"We are also prepared for a no-deal scenario, but of course we are best prepared for a no-Brexit scenario."

Speaking early in the morning yesterday alongside chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Mr Tusk said he did not share Mrs May's assessment of Britain's future prospects under the deal.

"I took good note of Prime Minister May's statement yesterday," he said. "Of course, I don't share the prime minister's enthusiasm about Brexit as such. Since the very beginning, we have had no doubt that Brexit is a lose-lose situation and that our negotiations are only about damage control."

Independent News Service