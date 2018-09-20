EU leaders to hold extra Brexit summit in November - sources

European Union leaders decided they will hold an extra Brexit summit on the weekend of November 17-18, diplomatic sources said.

EU officials added some timing details were still being agreed over the additional summit where the bloc and Britain would hope to seal a Brexit deal.

British Prime Minister Theresa May told Leo Varadkar that she does not believe crucial negotiations on Brexit can be concluded by October, Independent.ie understands.

The stalemate over the so-called backstop - which is a legally binding agreement to guarantee no hard border on the island of Ireland no matter the outcome of Britain’s exit from the European Union - has dominated discussions on Brexit at an informal meeting of EU leaders in Salzburg.

At an early morning meeting described as “useful” there was an “open exchange of views” between Mr Varadkar and Mrs May according to a source familiar with the meeting.

Mr Varadkar told the Conservative Party leader that time is short and that detailed discussions on the backstop need to happen as soon as possible.

“The prime minister also said she was keen to bring negotiations to a conclusion as soon as possible. She said she doesn’t think it’s possible by the October council. However we said we think it should be done at the earliest possible stage,” the source said.

This week both the Taoiseach and the Tanáiste Simon Coveney have stressed that talks cannot be allowed to drift into the final months of the year.

At a dinner to open the summit last night Mrs May objected to proposals from the EU on the legal expression of the backstop as it would create an effective border in the Irish Sea and carve off Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. She stressed that she is committed to having a backstop in place, however.

Her comments are being discussed in her absence at the summit this afternoon.

Mr Varadkar and his EU counterparts have put the onus on the UK to bring forward detailed alternatives on the backstop and said he believed that Mrs May was “working hard” on those alternatives.

However to date there has only been an outline presented.

A withdrawal agreement and a declaration on the future relationship between the EU and the UK cannot be finalised without agreement on the border issue.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Mrs May Mr Varadkar stressed that time is running short.

He stressed again that Ireland is preparing for a no-deal scenario but said he believes a deal can be reached.

The message from EU leaders this morning to Mrs May was clear: the question of the Irish border needs to be resolved to avoid the UK crashing out next March.

Speaking before this morning’s meetings French President Emmanuel Macron underlined the need for the UK to come forward with a workable proposal on the protocol for Ireland and Northern Ireland.

He said: "We have very clear principles regarding the integrity of the single market and regarding precisely the Irish border. We need a UK proposal precisely preserving this backstop in the framework of a withdrawal agreement."

Meanwhile, Simon Coveney called for "a bit of good faith and trust" in the talks over the Irish border, saying that Dublin's only objective is to maintain the status quo on the frontier, the Financial Times reported.

"We need to get into the nuts and bolts of how this backstop can work and how the concerns that people have can be accommodated," Coveney told the Financial Times on Thursday.

Additional reporting from Reuters

Online Editors