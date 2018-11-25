EU leaders endorse Brexit deal as eyes now turn to Westminster

The 27 European Union leaders have endorsed the Brexit deal, European Council president Donald Tusk has said.

The endorsement means all eyes now turn to Westminster, where British Prime Minister Theresa May faces an uphill battle to get the deal through the House of Commons.

Entering the emergency summit this morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he regrets the UK’s departure from the European Union – but insisted Ireland has secured a “good deal” from Brexit.

“I still regret the fact that the UK is leaving the European Union. I think the best thing for Ireland and for Europe would be for the UK to stay in the European Union, stay in the single market and the customs union. But we respect their decision,” the Taoiseach told reporters in Brussels.

But he said the draft “Withdrawal Agreement” protected Irish interests, citizens’ rights, a common travel area, and a transition which will allow the EU and UK to negotiate a new future relationship. If those talks failed Ireland still had the so-called “backstop” which would ensure there will be no return of border controls in Ireland and continued free trade with Britain.

“It allows us to move on,” Mr Varadkar added.

Arriving for the summit, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said: "This is the deal. It's the best deal possible and the EU will not change its fundamental position when it comes to these issues."

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the deal with the UK was a "necessary step" ahead of next phase of the negotiations.

"I have worked with my team and negotiated with the UK, never against the UK," he told reporters as he arrived for the summit in Brussels.

"Now it is time for everybody to take their responsibility. This deal is a necessary step to build the trust between the UK and the EU we need to build.

"The next phase is an unprecedented and ambitious partnership. We will remain allies, partners and friends."

The British Prime Minister has written a 'letter to the nation', insisting her EU withdrawal agreement will work "for our whole country and all of our people, whether you voted 'Leave' or 'Remain'".

Mrs May said the deal will "honour the result of the referendum", taking back control of UK borders, money and laws, and taking the country out of EU programmes like the Common Agricultural Policy and Common Fisheries Policy "that do not work in our interest".

She said the deal "works for every part of our country - for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, for our Overseas Territories like Gibraltar, and also for the Crown Dependencies".

And she called for Brexit day on March 29 next year "to be a moment of renewal and reconciliation for our whole country ... when we put aside the labels of 'Leave' and 'Remain' for good and we come together again as one people".

Online Editors