EU insists on 'fully workable' Border solution

The European Union insists a "fully workable and legally operational" solution to the Irish Border issue must be included in any Brexit deal, after suggestions from the UK that the details could be worked out after October 31.

The European Union insists a "fully workable and legally operational" solution to the Irish Border issue must be included in any Brexit deal, after suggestions from the UK that the details could be worked out after October 31.

Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier and Steve Barclay met for talks described as "serious, detailed discussions" by the UK Brexit Secretary.

The UK had put forward a "first set of concepts, principles and ideas", Brussels said.

But EU officials said that the proposals were not enough to replace the backstop.

It's understood the UK suggested a selective all-Ireland agri-food zone - but wanted Northern Ireland to remain within the UK rules when it comes to customs and industrial goods.

"As it stands, it is unacceptable," one EU official said. "If they don't really change their approach, we are at an impasse."

The European Commission said in a memo that Britain's plans "fall short of satisfying all the objectives" of finding an alternative to the backstop.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted the backstop - the contingency plan that would keep the UK closely tied to EU rules if no other measures are in place to avoid a hard Border - must be scrapped.

Mr Barclay has suggested the final details of alternative arrangements would not necessarily have to be agreed until December 2020, if a deal could be reached.

Mr Barnier said the work on Brexit would continue with "full respect" to the UK, "our partner and ally". But he added: "The EU will remain vigilant and continue to apply all EU principles and values."

European Council President Donald Tusk will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Germany's Angela Merkel before sitting down with Mr Johnson on Monday in New York. Mr Johnson is also due to meet Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Ms Merkel.

The annual UN General Assembly begins tomorrow where world leaders will also convene for the UN's Climate Action Summit. Mr Johnson will also meet with the Taoiseach.

EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker buoyed hopes by insisting "we can have a deal", but Tánaiste Simon Coveney said a "wide gap" remained between Mr Johnson and the bloc.

Ahead of the assembly, Mr Johnson said he would be raising three "crucial issues".

"First, how Britain can work with our European and American allies on peace and stability in the Middle East," he said. "Second, how science and new technologies can help the world deal with climate change and the threats to biodiversity. And third, how post-Brexit Britain will be a better place to invest in and live in."

Irish Independent