EU gets new powers to block vaccine exports

The EU can now stop vaccine exports to countries that are not sending vaccines back to the bloc.

In an emergency regulation enacted on Wednesday, the European Commission said it would only suspend exports to countries that have higher vaccination rates and lower Covid-19 cases than the EU.

The rule change is an update to the EU's vaccine authorisation system, introduced in January in a flurry of controversy, when the bloc almost triggered article 16 of the Northern Irish protocol.

A senior EU official insisted it was “not an export ban” but a way to shed more light on EU exports and protect its security of supply.

“While our Member States are facing the third wave of the pandemic and not every company is delivering on its contract, the EU is the only major OECD [Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development] producer that continues to export vaccines at large scale to dozens of countries,” said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“The EU is proud to be the home of vaccine producers who not only deliver to EU citizens but export across the globe. But open roads should run in both directions.”

The EU says it will act in a “reciprocal and proportional” way, depending on the vaccine and Covid-19 situation in other countries – and on whether or not they are sending medicines to the bloc.

The regulation cites “a lack of transparency as well as persisting constraints on production” that are delaying deliveries to the EU and threatening the bloc’s “security of supply”.

EU production facilities have been exporting to countries “which have a large production capacity of their own, while those countries restrict their own exports to the Union, either by law or through contractual or other arrangements” the regulation says.

It is a veiled threat to the UK and Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, which the Commission believes has been withholding vaccines it is contractually obliged to provide to the EU.

Meanwhile, the bloc has been exporting vaccines and drug substances from production facilities in countries such as Belgium, Italy and The Netherlands.

According to Ms von der Leyen, the EU has exported around 10m doses to the UK over the last six weeks, since its new export authorisation scheme was introduced.

AstraZeneca, which has production facilities in the UK and the EU, has confirmed it will deliver only a third of the 90m doses it promised the EU by the end of March and less than half of the 180m it promised by the summer.

The bloc has also been exporting to countries that have no production capacity, but that have higher vaccination rates or less serious Covid-19 outbreaks, it said on Wednesday.

The regulation directs EU governments to refuse export authorisations where they pose a threat to the six contracts the EU has signed with drugmakers AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Sanofi-GSK, Curevac and Johnson and Johnson.

But the Commission will have the final say and can step in to reverse any national decisions if it believes its securityof supply is under threat.

The EU said it was not targeting the US, which is still sending drug substances to the EU, mainly for the manufacture of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“I think the relationship with United States is very special there, and I see a lot of reciprocity,” said a senior EU official, on condition of anonymity.

Since the new export authorisation system was introduced on 30 January, the EU has blocked exports only once, from Italy. It has approved 380 export authorisations.

