EU and UK remain ‘far apart’ as Brexit deal deadline is pushed back to weekend

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen before their dinner to discuss the Brexit deal. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/Pool via Reuters

Hopes of a last-minute Brexit EU-UK trade deal were dealt another blow last night with the two sides remaining “far apart”.

Talks over dinner in Brussels between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ended without any sign of progress.

Officials said contacts will continue over the coming days – and a new outer final deadline of Sunday has been signalled.

Mr Johnson, who travelled from London, met Ms von der Leyen last night for over three hours but afterwards there was no sign of any progress on the three crunch issues still blocking a deal.

The prime minister’s office said, in a “frank” meeting the two leaders set Sunday as the deadline to decide whether there will be an agreement or a tumultuous no-deal split at the end of the month.

Ms von der Leyen wrote on Twitter: "We had a lively and interesting discussion on the state of play on outstanding issues.

“We understand each other’s positions. They remain far apart.

“The teams should immediately reconvene to try to resolve these issues.

"We will come to a decision by the end of the weekend.”

Earlier Taoiseach Micheál Martin had warned “we are on the precipice of a no-deal” ahead of the crunch Brexit meeting.

He said it remains to be seen if Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen can “rescue the situation” in their talks.

The remarks came ahead of Mr Johnson’s arrival at commission headquarters for the make-or-break dinner.

The key sticking points remain fisheries and the so-called level playing field provisions demanded by the EU for fair competition in the future EU-UK relationship.

Last night, Mr Johnson tweeted a photograph of himself boarding a plane to Brussels and said: “A good deal is there to be done.”

But he also insisted the UK, “whether we agree trading arrangements resembling those of Australia or Canada, the United Kingdom will prosper mightily as an independent nation”.

An Australia arrangement is how his government is characterising a no-deal crash out which would involve tariffs on goods and cause massive ­economic disruption.

Earlier in the Dáil, Mr Martin was challenged on fisheries by Cork South-West TD Michael Collins who asked: “Whose fish is Michel Barnier [the EU’s negotiator] giving away in these negotiations?”

The Taoiseach said the Irish Government didn’t cause Brexit, it was a decision taken by the British people recommended to them by their politicians and “in my view, it was the wrong move”.

He said there are implications for Irish fisheries but: “If we had no deal, it would be a worse result for our fishing.”

Mr Martin warned: “Now at the moment we are on the precipice of a no-deal.

“It remains to be seen how the two principals can rescue the situation in their talks. But it is on a knife edge. It’s 50-50.” He said the level playing field and fisheries are “difficult issues”.

Mr Johnson was welcomed at the commission by Ms von der Leyen at around 7pm Irish time. The commission president said “Allons-y”, French for “let’s go” as they went inside for dinner and Mr Johnson echoed the phrase.

The meeting was a last-ditch attempt by the two leaders to inject momentum in the trade talks which have been deadlocked as time runs out to strike a deal that can be ratified by the end of the year.

EU leaders including the Taoiseach will gather in Brussels today for a European Council summit where it was hoped an agreement between the EU and UK would be discussed.

But there has been growing pessimism this week about the chances of a British crash-out at the end of December being avoided.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told a private meeting of Fine Gael yesterday evening that efforts to strike a deal were hanging in the balance” and there may be no breakthrough last night.

However, he said the deal agreed by the UK and the EU on Tuesday on the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol showed the agreement struck with former Prime Minister Theresa May three years ago had proved to be bulletproof.

Mr Varadkar said there will be no hard border in Ireland and access to the European single market and common travel areas have been protected.

