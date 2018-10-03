Theresa May's latest plan to resolve the Irish Border crux has been torpedoed by Arlene Foster who described it as a "complete non-starter".

DUP steps up pressure on May as Brexit row deepens

In emerging proposals, Mrs May aims to resolve the issue of the Irish backstop by expanding regulatory checks on goods travelling across the Irish Sea.

But she continues to rule out doing the same thing for customs controls.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is propping up Mrs May's minority government, has warned that any attempt to implement a regulatory border in the Irish Sea would collapse the parties' confidence and supply agreement. That would end Mrs May's government.

The latest twist came as an earlier row over comments by Ms Foster about changing the Good Friday Agreement still simmered. Ms Foster said proposals for a regulatory "border down the Irish Sea" would damage Northern Ireland's economy and harm it "constitutionally", adding that it was a clear red line.

"Let me be very clear about that, because I think there have been some people speaking about 'oh well with customs everything will be across the UK, but with regulatory alignment terms we can do something there'," she told the 'Daily Telegraph'.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares her keynote speech in her hotel room for the Conservative Party Conference at the International Convention Centre, in Birmingham. Photo: REUTERS

"It would not be acceptable to me as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, and certainly it would damage the economy. That's just of course a complete non-starter."

Earlier, the Irish Government insisted that the British government will not seek any changes to the Good Friday Agreement to fit a Brexit outcome, despite Ms Foster's claims that the agreement was not "sacrosanct".

In a strong rebuff to Ms Foster, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Irish Government would stand by the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and defend its primacy.

Mr Varadkar said the agreement had the status of an international treaty, could be changed without the consent of the British and Irish governments, and any changes also needed the cross-community support of the nationalists and unionists in the North.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Mrs May had given clear guarantees to protect all parts of the Good Friday Agreement around Brexit negotiations.

He said it had been voted by a big majority of the people on both sides of the Border.

"The British government cannot unilaterally change the Good Friday Agreement and I don't believe the British government wants to do that, regardless of the commentary we have heard," the Foreign Affairs Minister insisted.

The two leaders were responding to questions about those controversial statements by Ms Foster.

"Certainly, as far as this Government is concerned, the Good Friday Agreement is not up for negotiation in these talks over Brexit," the Taoiseach told the Dáil.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald had asked about an interview in which Ms Foster said the Good Friday Agreement was not an unchangeable piece of legislation.

Ms Foster had said it was "deeply frustrating" to hear remain voters and EU officials talk about Northern Ireland and saying the Belfast Agreement could not be changed.

She said there had been a lot of holding up the Good Friday Agreement as a "sacrosanct" piece of legislation.

The controversial comments by Ms Foster were added to by a number of other inflammatory statements at the British Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

Former UK foreign minister Boris Johnson unleashed another broadside against Mrs May, condemning her handling of the Brexit talks so far.

Mr Johnson said her so-called Chequers plan to leave the European Union was a "cheat" that would leave Britain "locked in the tractor beam of Brussels".

The colourful speech before a huge audience was seen as another step in challenging for the party leadership.

Mrs May pledged to continue working on a new plan to implement the "backstop".

But Ms Foster also took a veiled swipe at the prime minister by praising what she called Boris Johnson's positive vision for Brexit.

The DUP leader said she could work with Mr Johnson if he became prime minister.

