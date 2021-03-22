Dublin Port will hit capacity within 20 years

Delays: The Dublin Port Company said alternative sites can only be realised with State support. Photo: Patrick Bolger/Bloomberg

Moving Dublin Port from its current location would cost twice as much as building a new port, and would never get planning permission, new estimates have shown.

According to the Dublin Port Company (DPC), the existing port will reach capacity some time between 2030 and 2040.

Relocating the port would cost €8.3bn, the DPC said on Monday, while building a new port would cost between €3.9bn (for a site in Arklow, Co. Wicklow) and €4.2bn (for a planned site at Bremore, near Balbriggan, Co Dublin).

The Bremore project was announced last year by the Drogheda Port Company, but the DPC said on Monday that it, along with the alternative site in Arklow, can only be realised with State support.

“None of the projects and none of the port companies (including DPC) are capable of raising the project finance that would be required,” the DPC said.

The company has already set out plans for three major infrastructure projects that it says are needed to almost double the existing port’s capacity by 2040.

But it says the three projects alone will not be enough to get the port up to speed, and is inviting comments on possible additional port capacity on the east coast.

“We need to plan for how, when and where additional port capacity might be provided on the east coast of Ireland by 2040,” said DPC chief executive Eamonn O’Reilly.

“We know from experience that 20 years is a relatively short period in the context of delivering large-scale infrastructure projects, let alone a once-in-200-years megaproject, which the construction of a new additional greenfield port would be.

“This is everyone’s opportunity to help answer important questions in the national interest about the environmental, planning and financial challenges that lie ahead in providing the future port capacity needed for the long term.”

The DPC said in a report that “fundamental changes in supply chain behaviour” are also needed alongside the major construction work, including 24/7 goods movements and a reduction in the time trailers and containers spend at port terminals, which it says is causing “systemic inefficiencies”.

The DPC is inviting individuals and organisations to respond to its views or share new ideas on east coast port capacity by the end of June.

Online Editors