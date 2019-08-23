Drivers free to cross Border without green card insurance proof

Motorists will no longer need a green card to drive across the Border in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Motorists will no longer need a green card to drive across the Border in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) has confirmed valid insurance discs will now be accepted as proof of insurance for Irish-registered vehicles travelling in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

However, green cards will still be needed for UK-registered vehicles visiting Ireland and other EU countries.

The announcement will come as a relief to drivers who were told in January they would require an insurance card to drive in the North if Britain crashed out of the EU without a deal.

The move to abolish the need for green cards comes following detailed discussions between the MIBI and UK Department of Transport.

Speaking about the latest development, MIBI chief executive David Fitzgerald described it as "really positive".

"Thankfully, the UK has now confirmed that valid insurance discs meet the requirements set out in UK legislation and so can be used as proof of motor insurance cover in the UK," he said. "Therefore, a more streamlined process will apply for Irish registered vehicles with valid insurance discs. This should make insurance recognition much simpler for those travelling to the UK, as well as for law enforcement authorities in those jurisdictions."

The MIBI issued one million green card forms to 40 insurance providers earlier this year ahead of the original Brexit deadline of March 29.

Motorists had expressed concerns about insurance recognition problems and were fearful of being prosecuted if they travelled across the Border without a green card.

Members of the Oireachtas transport committee also raised issues about the need for the insurance document, insisting green card checks would have sparked "complete chaos" at the Border.

The UK currently comes within the ambit of the EU motor insurance directive, which allows all motor vehicles from any member state to travel within the EU without carrying special documentation to prove they're insured.

However, British people will require a green card should the UK leave without a deal on October 31.

Irish Independent