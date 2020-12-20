DPD Ireland and Parcel Motel temporarily suspend some operations due to Brexit

Parcel Motel allowed online shoppers in the Republic of Ireland to avoid the extra costs of international shipping restrictions by using its 'virtual address'

Two parcel delivery companies have suspended their Northern Ireland operations due to Brexit.

Parcel Motel said it working on a new offering to meet post-Brexit rules and will consider reintroducing the service, while DPD said it hopes to reinstate the service in the future.

With a depot in County Antrim, Parcel Motel allowed online shoppers in the Republic of Ireland to avoid the extra costs of international shipping restrictions by using its 'virtual address' - allowing packages to be first shipped to their Newtownabbey location before being distributed elsewhere.

The company has now said it will not be accepting deliveries to its Newtownabbey depot from December 28, with the service being suspended from December 31.

In a statement, Parcel Motel said: "As of 31 December, our virtual address services in the UK will be temporarily suspended, until such time as a final Brexit decision has been implemented and our services have been adapted to meet the new requirements.

"As a result, all parcels crossing the new border between Britain and Ireland will be subject to customs formalities affecting the cost and transit time of your shipment."

DPD, meanwhile, said they would be temporarily suspending its collection service from Great Britain into the Republic and Northern Ireland from December 23.

"Brexit is due to come into effect on January 1st, 2021 - the transition period ends on December 31st, 2020. For all goods coming into or out of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland from Great Britain, declarations will be required," the company said in a statement posted on their website.

"As of Tuesday the 8th of December, the EU and UK agreed in principle on the process for implementing the NI Protocol as part of the Withdrawal Agreement for Brexit. After speaking with HMRC, we have confirmation that as part of the agreement, for the vast majority of goods travelling from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, no customs formalities will be required from January 1st 2021.

"This means DPD Ireland will NOT ask for any customs details from you for your goods travelling from NI to GB, ROI or EU. Customs formalities will STILL be required for goods from GB into NI and we await further clarification from the UK and EU on those details."

