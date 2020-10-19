Door for talks to avoid a no-deal Brexit remains ajar, insists UK minister Gove

British cabinet minister Michael Gove insisted the door was still "ajar" for talks to continue with the EU despite Boris Johnson warning last week to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Gove said the UK was calling for a fundamental change of direction from the EU for negotiations to resume.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier is expecting a call from his Downing Street counterpart David Frost today, though No 10 would say only that it would take place early in the week.

Mr Frost last week told Mr Barnier not to come to London for planned talks without a major change in position from EU leaders.

Meanwhile, Mr Gove will speak to his opposite number on the EU-UK joint committee, Maros Sefcovic, in London today.

British businesses are growing increasingly concerned a trade deal will not be in place when the transition period ends on December 31, meaning they will be hammered by high tariffs.

The British prime minister and Mr Gove will call businesses with large supply chains and representative organisations as the UK Government launches an advertising drive to warn "time is running out".

Regardless of whether there is a deal, firms will no longer be operating within the single market and will need to change they way they operate.

Mr Gove said: "Make no mistake, there are changes coming in just 75 days and time is running out for businesses to act."

Labour party MP Rachel Reeves called for the UK government to deliver the deal it promised during the general election.

"It's all well and good asking businesses to prepare, but you need to hold up your end of the bargain and actually explain what's going on," she added.

"Businesses and workers have been pleading with the government for months to get the information they need to prepare for the end of the transition period but have been too often left in the dark."

Confederation of British Industry deputy director general Josh Hardie said: "Businesses are doing all they can to prepare for Brexit.

"But firms face a hat-trick of unprecedented challenges: rebuilding from the first wave of Covid-19, dealing with the resurgence of the virus and uncertainty over the UK's trading relationship with the EU.

"With compromise and tenacity, a deal can be done."

