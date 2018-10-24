Donald Tusk responds to Nigel Farage: 'Brexiteers are 100pc responsible for bringing back problem of Irish border'

European Council President Donald Tusk has responded to comments made by Ukip MEP Nigel Farage to the European, where he dismissed the threat of a hard border in Ireland as a "red herring".

Earlier today, Mr Farage thanked Mr Tusk for "confirming that it was Theresa May that asked for a one-year extension to the transition period".

But he added that, as regards the hard border in Ireland; "the problem is that there is a rogue element in these negotiations, a group of people who don't wish to see a solution, who put up a brick wall to stop us breaking free".

In a tweet, Mr Tusk said: "In response to Nigel Farage in EP (European Parliament): I don't know what the result of the #brexit talks is going to be. But I know that it is the Brexiteers who are 100pc responsible for bringing back the problem of the Irish border."

Mr Tusk told the European Parliament on Wednesday morning it was Britain which said at last week's EU summit that more time was needed to reach a Brexit deal and raised the idea of an extension of the transition period.

He said that he would be ready to call a special summit on Brexit whenever negotiators said conditions were right.

Briefing lawmakers on last week's regular summit, Tusk recalled that EU leaders had agreed that they would meet again to endorse a deal if their negotiator Michel Barnier judged that enough progress toward a deal had been made.

A meeting pencilled in for November 17-18 is still on hold.

Reuters