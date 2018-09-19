Donal O'Donovan: We learned in the bailout that 'solidarity' comes at a high price

Negotiators are getting down to the real business of Brexit, and suddenly the ground is shifting under Ireland's feet.

Over the weekend, we heard a warning the Government could soften the language around our "bullet proof" Brexit backstop. That was the guarantee announced with huge fanfare in December when all sides - ourselves, Brussels and Westminster - agreed that regardless of what shape Brexit takes, it won't mean significant changes at the Border. This week we learn the backstop is being redrafted. Bullet proof has become porous.

At the same time we learn that "our" EU negotiators led by Michael Barnier want to "de-dramatise" the Border as an issue in the talks.

But the Border is dramatic for Ireland; for the people who live with it. De-dramatise sounds a lot like de-prioritising - something that should be unacceptable to any Irish Government.

Then came reports via international news agency Bloomberg that some of our EU partners want to link support for Ireland's stance on Brexit to concessions from Ireland on the vexed issue of taxing tech giants - a sector that's a mainstay of Irish jobs policy, but deeply unpopular in Brussels and Paris.

Despite mounting evidence, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney insist there's nothing to be alarmed about. Support for Ireland is "solid" we're told. Leaks to the foreign media are dismissed. But for those of us who watched the bailout unfold it is suddenly, and horribly, familiar.

Eight years ago, then ministers Noel Dempsey and Dermot Ahern were equally dismissive of foreign media reports. Their successors should be wary of being so empathic.

The threat to link "solidarity" with Ireland to an assault on our right to set tax policy is all too credible. In 2011, then French President Sarkozy and Angela Merkel tried exactly that with Enda Kenny, putting the former Taoiseach under massive pressure to give up the 12.5pc tax rate - and the freedom of action it represents for Ireland - at a time when the country was on its knees. That attack was seen off - a major factor in our recovery. But it re-emerges at the slightest hint that Ireland is on the back foot, despite our position being backed up by a legal guarantee enshrined in international treaties.

Solidarity was pretty thin on the ground when our EU partners set the initial bailout rate at a ruinous 5.8pc, or refused to accept the case for burning bondholders even after the bank guarantee had expired.

Despite that recent history there's a belief among some, at the highest levels in Irish life, that we can rely completely on an EU that stretches seamless from Belmullet through Berlin to Bratislava. We cannot.

Ireland is stronger in the Union, we belong in it. But we can't be naive. Only Ireland can fully know and advance Irish interests.

History doesn't really repeat itself; the French at Killala were not the Spanish at Kinsale - though in both cases our allies came up short.

Help from across the sea was too little, too late and too conditional to turn the tide for Ireland. Its no harm to remember that lesson even if, like the backstop, we hope never to need it.

