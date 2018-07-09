Business Brexit

Monday 9 July 2018

Dominic Raab appointed Brexit Secretary following resignation of David Davis

Britain's newly appointed Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab leaves 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Britain's newly appointed Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab leaves 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Dominic Raab has been appointed as Brexit Secretary, Downing Street has said.

Raab, a Brexit-supporting minister, is a former solicitor and was previously housing minister.

His appointment follows the resignation of David Davis resigned from the role on Sunday night. 

Mr Davis said the "current trend of policy and tactics" was making it look "less and less likely" that Brexit would deliver on the referendum result and the Tory commitments to leave the EU customs union and single market.

He said "the general direction of policy will leave us in at best a weak negotiating position, and possibly an inescapable one".

More to follow...

Online Editors

Related Content

Business Newsletter

Read the leading stories from the world of Business.

Also in Business