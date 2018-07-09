Dominic Raab appointed Brexit Secretary following resignation of David Davis

Dominic Raab has been appointed as Brexit Secretary, Downing Street has said.

Dominic Raab has been appointed as Brexit Secretary, Downing Street has said.

Raab, a Brexit-supporting minister, is a former solicitor and was previously housing minister.

His appointment follows the resignation of David Davis resigned from the role on Sunday night.

Mr Davis said the "current trend of policy and tactics" was making it look "less and less likely" that Brexit would deliver on the referendum result and the Tory commitments to leave the EU customs union and single market.

He said "the general direction of policy will leave us in at best a weak negotiating position, and possibly an inescapable one".

More to follow...

Online Editors