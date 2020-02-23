Divergence: UK to go own way on Mugabe sanctions

The UK suspended an order freezing the assets of Grace Mugabe in line with an EU decision last week. AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

The UK government plans to reject a European Union decision to lift sanctions on the wife of the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, suggesting its approach to financially targeting foreign individuals is set to diverge after Brexit, the 'Sunday Telegraph' reported.

The UK suspended an order freezing the assets of Grace Mugabe in line with an EU decision last week. It remains bound to follow EU sanctions decisions until the Brexit transition period expires at year end.

The UK government said it disagreed with the decision and will review it once Brexit is complete. The 'Sunday Telegraph' said Britain plans to reimpose sanctions on Ms Mugabe once the transition period is over. The EU has renewed an arms embargo introduced in 2002 in response to serious human rights violations by Mugabe's government.

Irish Independent