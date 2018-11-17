Business Brexit

Saturday 17 November 2018

'Difficult to avoid hard Border with no deal' - Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Frank McGrath
Cormac McQuinn and Claire Fox

The threat of a hard Border is looming as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted it would be “very difficult” to avoid if Britain crashes out of the EU without a Brexit divorce deal.

And amid political turmoil in Westminster, EU Commissioner Phil Hogan issued a stark warning.

