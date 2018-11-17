-
'Difficult to avoid hard Border with no deal' - Varadkar
Independent.ie
The threat of a hard Border is looming as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted it would be “very difficult” to avoid if Britain crashes out of the EU without a Brexit divorce deal.
https://www.independent.ie/business/brexit/difficult-to-avoid-hard-border-with-no-deal-varadkar-37537690.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37537857.ece/24f12/AUTOCROP/h342/EATIVE%20STRATEGIES%206.jpg
- Email
The threat of a hard Border is looming as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted it would be “very difficult” to avoid if Britain crashes out of the EU without a Brexit divorce deal.
And amid political turmoil in Westminster, EU Commissioner Phil Hogan issued a stark warning.
Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Sign In