TÁNAISTE Simon Coveney has said the this week's crunch EU summit shouldn't be written off as a chance to get a Brexit agreement.

Crunch EU summit shouldn't be written off as chance to get Brexit deal, says Simon Coveney

He was speaking in Luxembourg as UK and EU teams continued talks aimed at preventing the UK from crashing out of Europe without a deal.

The renewed talks came after last week's meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, where they agreed there could be a pathway to resolving the Brexit impasse.

Ms Coveney said that the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier made it clear last night that there were "still significant gaps to close and a lot of work to do".

He added that there has been "constructive engagement", but said: "We'll have to wait and see when we get a readout later on this evening as to whether there has been a big step forward today or not.

Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson made progress in talks

"We simply don't have an indication. Both sides have been talking to each other as they should, in a confidential and intensive way."

Mr Coveney refused to speculate on whether the EU side were pushing for a solution similar to a Northern Ireland-only backstop to avoid a hard border.

He said that adds pressure and raises expectation and "I don't think that's helpful".

He said the negotiations come from the talks between Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson and their agreement that they could see a pathway to a possible deal.

Mr Coveney said the negotiators were now attempting to write a "watertight" legal text for a withdrawal treaty that can stand up to full scrutiny and any potential legal challenge.

"They're trying to put in place an arrangement that's Northern Ireland specific, that protects UK interests and EU interests in a way that's quite complex.

EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier leaves the EU Commission after a meeting with Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay in Brussels, Belgium October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

"So I think we need to give the negotiating teams space to do that," Mr Coveney said.

He added that he believes there is "goodwill and a political determination to get this done".

"I still think it's too early to say whether it's possible to get a breakthrough this week, or whether it will move into next week."

He also said while it's being "left very late in the day" that "we shouldn't write off this summit, as a potential opportunity for agreement".

Mr Coveney said: "I believe the British Prime Minister does want to get a deal sooner rather than later and certainly I think the EU does as well.

"But it's really up to the two negotiating teams to see whether it's possible to get that done in a very, very tight time-frame that's now available."

