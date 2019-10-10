Crunch Brexit meeting taking place at location of Coleen Rooney's 21st birthday bash
THE location for the crunch Brexit meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have hosted at least one major previous event.
Coleen Rooney's 21st Birthday Party was held at Thornton Manor in Merseyside in 2007.
The Beckhams and Girls Aloud were among the guests expected the then-Coleen McLoughlin's bash.
She was engaged to future husband, footballer Wayne Rooney at the time.
Ms Rooney sparked a Twitter frenzy yesterday by accusing a fellow footballer's wife Rebekah Vardy of passing stories about her to an English tabloid.
READ MORE: Coleen vs. Rebekah: When the drama happens off the pitch
It came after her elaborate 'sting' operation involving her private Instagram account.
Ms Vardy denied the allegations.
Thornton Manor is an exclusive wedding venue.
Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson are meeting there today for last ditch talks on Brexit.
READ MORE: Secret Cabinet memo: 'sea conflict' and panic buying after Brexit as no-deal looms
Online Editors
Related Content
- Coleen vs. Rebekah: When the drama happens off the pitch
- Rebekah Vardy ‘inundated’ with messages amid Coleen Rooney row
- Secret Cabinet memo: 'sea conflict' and panic buying after Brexit as no-deal looms
- John Downing: 'We're looking at a Brexit extension then a British general election'
- WAGs at war: Coleen turns detective with Insta' trap to find source of leaks
- How America covered the Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy feud