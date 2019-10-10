THE location for the crunch Brexit meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have hosted at least one major previous event.

Crunch Brexit meeting taking place at location of Coleen Rooney's 21st birthday bash

Coleen Rooney's 21st Birthday Party was held at Thornton Manor in Merseyside in 2007.

The Beckhams and Girls Aloud were among the guests expected the then-Coleen McLoughlin's bash.

She was engaged to future husband, footballer Wayne Rooney at the time.

Instagram scam: Coleen Rooney (left) made up stories to see if they were leaked, but Rebekah Vardy (right) denies being responsible. Photos: Peter Byrne/Ian West

Ms Rooney sparked a Twitter frenzy yesterday by accusing a fellow footballer's wife Rebekah Vardy of passing stories about her to an English tabloid.

It came after her elaborate 'sting' operation involving her private Instagram account.

Ms Vardy denied the allegations.

Thornton Manor is an exclusive wedding venue.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson are meeting there today for last ditch talks on Brexit.

