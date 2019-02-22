AGRICULTURE Minister Michael Creed admitted he is now "more worried" about a hard or no-deal Brexit as he vowed Ireland's multi-billion Euro agriculture and fisheries will be protected at all costs from "the madness of a UK crash out" from the EU.

AGRICULTURE Minister Michael Creed admitted he is now "more worried" about a hard or no-deal Brexit as he vowed Ireland's multi-billion Euro agriculture and fisheries will be protected at all costs from "the madness of a UK crash out" from the EU.

Creed 'more worried' about no-deal Brexit as he vows to protect agriculture sector from 'madness of a UK crash out'

Mr Creed acknowledged that some people have interpreted a potential UK move on cheap Brazilian beef imports as an attempt to increase pressure on Ireland via its critical agri-food sector.

However, he warned that while such issues as tariffs were entirely a matter for the UK authorities, the Government would ensure Ireland's domestic agricultural and fisheries sectors were protected.

"I am probably more worried now than I was. Because the clock is ticking. We have 36 days or so to go," he said.

"So I am more worried than I was. But I still remain hopeful because logic would dictate that the UK should not leave without a deal. But we are prepared for all eventualities."

The Cork TD was the first Government minister to warn in 2016 that there was absolutely no upside to Brexit for Ireland.

"Look, agriculture and fisheries are our biggest indigenous industries," he said.

"We are not going to allow the Brexit madness to derail that engine of economic development in rural Ireland."

"That is not going to happen under this Government's watch. So whatever the resources are necessary either at EU level or from an Exchequer level, they will be provided to get us through this."

"What the critical issue is in the context of Brexit is to keep our product on the supermarket shelves while we get to a situation where we negotiate a future trading relationship."

"Now that future trading relationship may not be as good as what we currently have."

"But the critical thing in the madness of a (UK) crash out that we keep our product on their shelves and support our primary producers through that period by direct supports to those people."

He said Ireland would not face Brexit standing alone as was clear from measures already unveiled in Brussels by the European Commission.

"If you even look at today's Commission announcement on State aid rules - there has been a significant easing of regulations on State aid," he said.

"We have had two very significant indications of the Commissioner's willingness (to help Ireland),

"Obviously, it will be a partnership between the EU and State aid contributions that will deal with whatever the fall out will be."

Mr Creed acknowledged that some have viewed the UK's hints at a Brazilian beef trade deal as an attempt to increase pressure on Ireland to soften its stance on the so-called 'back stop' guarantee over the Northern Ireland border.

"The application of tariffs is a domestic competence for the UK Government," he said.

"I am aware of that (Brazilian beef) interpretation of what is happening in the UK."

"The critical thing for us is to hold our nerve now. Whatever the UK does, we can deal with it."

"If they decided to apply tariffs. Mind you, if they apply no tariffs it could be equally damaging."

"Probably the optimum for us would be a TRQ - a tariff free quota. This would retain the current standards of production, which are EU standards, that would not be a perfect solution because it would allow over a period of time an increase in volume of product from other countries to displace us. But it would not have an immediate impact."

Mr Creed insisted that Ireland was well aware of the consequences of Brexit for the agriculture-food sector which is uniquely exposed to the UK market.

"We are ready - we have already modelled all of those scenarios in terms of appropriate responses."

"It will be a combination of State aid assistance to the industry and a combination of existing provisions under the EU Common Market organisations such as aid to private storage, intervention, direct financial assistance to companies that are re-profiling their production systems (for after Brexit)."

Online Editors