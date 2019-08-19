October 31 is looming as the day the UK could crash out of the European Union. Here are the seven main problem areas for the Republic of Ireland and the border area in a no-deal Brexit scenario.

Crash-out: The seven problem areas for Ireland and the border in a no-deal Brexit

AGRI-FOOD

Will be hardest hit sector given its reliance on highly integrated cross-border supply chains.

NORTHERN IRELAND

Disruption to key sectors and job losses are likely to lead to protests and direct action with road blockades.

SMUGGLING

Price and other differentials are likely to lead to growth of the illegitimate economy. This will be particularly severe in border communities where criminal and dissident groups already operate with greater freedom.

BORDER

Initial plans for no new checks with limited exceptions will be unsustainable because of economic, legal and biosecurity risks.

ENERGY

There will be no immediate disruption to electricity supply but a rapid split of single electricity market could occur in months or years to follow creating issues with security of supply in Northern Ireland.

PORTS

Up to 85pc of lorries travelling from the UK to France will not be ready for new customs rules. The worst disruption could last three months, but could continue for much longer.

FOOD

In the UK, a no-deal Brexit will cause food shortages, price rises and may even cause problems with water supply.

